en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants

A recent inspection report has raised alarms, revealing numerous health violations and rampant vermin infestations in several South Florida restaurants. Notable among these is the Cha-Baa Thai & Japanese Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, which was cited for nine violations, including the presence of dead and live roaches, improper storage of shrimp, and unsafely warm bean sprouts and seafood.

Immediate Measures and Re-inspection

Following the inspection, the restaurant was ordered to shut down on January 5, 2024, due to the severity of the infractions. However, it swiftly complied with the emergency order and implemented corrective measures, leading to the restaurant passing a re-inspection on the same day.

Other Restaurants in the Spotlight

Cha-Baa was not alone in this disturbing revelation. The New Umberto’s in Pompano Beach was also flagged for six violations, including live and dead roaches, moldy cutting boards, and temperature control failures for various foods. These violations led to Stop Sales at the restaurant. Nevertheless, it managed to rectify the issues and passed a follow-up inspection the next day. Similarly, Pup Tent, located in Lauderhill Mall, was reported for a complaint inspection that discovered live and dead roaches, as well as grease and debris buildup. Despite the grim initial report, it too passed a re-inspection the following day.

A Case of Rodent Infestation

Standing out among the restaurants was Sam Detente Cafeteria in Miramar for a rather unpleasant reason. The inspection at Sam Detente revealed 11 total violations, with seven high priority ones, including a worrying rodent infestation. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County continues to enforce strict guidelines to ensure public safety and prevent such occurrences in other establishments.

In the wake of these revelations, it is of utmost importance for the health authorities, restaurant proprietors, and the general public to maintain a vigilant eye on the standards of food safety and hygiene. With everyone’s concerted effort, it is hoped that such incidents can be minimized, if not entirely eliminated, in the future.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is set to introduce a revolutionary curriculum named ‘Finding Health’ in July 2024. This innovative approach to medical education is designed for the Class of 2028, focusing on wellness, nutrition, exercise, lifestyle, and preventive medicine. The core aim of this curriculum is to foster a learner-centered experience
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
Persistent Childhood Irritability Linked to Increased Depression Risk in Adolescence: UCL Study
9 mins ago
Persistent Childhood Irritability Linked to Increased Depression Risk in Adolescence: UCL Study
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS and Advocates for Assisted Dying
10 mins ago
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS and Advocates for Assisted Dying
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
7 mins ago
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
7 mins ago
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
The Simple Secrets to Aging Well: Experts' Recommendations
7 mins ago
The Simple Secrets to Aging Well: Experts' Recommendations
Latest Headlines
World News
Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment
7 mins
Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment
Atlanta Falcons Eye Detroit Lions' Coordinators in Head Coach Search
7 mins
Atlanta Falcons Eye Detroit Lions' Coordinators in Head Coach Search
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
8 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
8 mins
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
9 mins
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
9 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
11 mins
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
11 mins
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
11 mins
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
22 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
1 hour
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app