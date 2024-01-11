en English
BNN Newsroom

Hate Crime in Sheffield: Homophobic Abuse Outside Gay Bar Sparks Police Appeal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Hate Crime in Sheffield: Homophobic Abuse Outside Gay Bar Sparks Police Appeal

In the wee hours of December 30, Sheffield witnessed an unsavoury incident of homophobic abuse outside Dempseys, a popular gay bar situated on Hereford Street. The incident, which occurred around 3:50 am, has been classified as a hate crime by the South Yorkshire Police.

Unwanted Confrontation

The perpetrator, unprovoked, approached the queue barriers outside the bar and embarked on a tirade of verbal abuse. Despite requests to leave, the individual lingered outside the premise for several minutes, casting a pall of discomfort over the queueing crowd before eventually departing.

Police Appeal and Investigation

As part of their ongoing investigation, South Yorkshire Police have made a public appeal for information regarding the incident. They have also proceeded to release CCTV images of a man, who they believe could shed light on the investigation. The individual in question is described as a male with black hair and facial hair, likely in his 20s or 30s.

Urgent Call for Information

The police are urgently appealing to the man in the images, or anyone with substantive information, to come forward and assist with the investigation. The public can reach out through the provided contact numbers or submit information via an anonymous form, ensuring their identity remains confidential.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

