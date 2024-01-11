Hate Crime in Aberystwyth: Police Investigate Offensive Note Targeting People from Birmingham

A hate crime in Aberystwyth is currently under investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police following the discovery of an offensive note on a house in Iorweth Avenue. The note contained derogatory remarks about individuals from Birmingham, accusing them of contributing to the decline of the local area. The incident took place after 7 pm on Monday, and the police are now appealing to the public for information.

Derogatory Remarks and Aggressive Demands

The note did not mince words. It demanded that the people from the Midlands ‘go back to Brummyland’, an aggressive and derogatory term referring to Birmingham. It was not only offensive in its message but also in its tone, hurling insults at the West Midlands accent, which it described as ‘vomit-inducing’. The note ended with a plea to the resident: to not only leave Aberystwyth but also to take as many others from the Midlands with them.

A Distressful Incident

The incident has caused significant distress to the occupants of the house. While the note was left anonymously, the police are treating it as a hate crime and have launched an investigation. They are currently seeking any information or evidence that could help identify the person or persons responsible. This includes any CCTV or doorbell camera footage that may have captured suspicious activity around the time of the incident.

