BNN Newsroom

Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents

In a groundbreaking study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, researchers have shed new light on the factors influencing adolescents’ food choices. The research, centered on emotion-driven impulsiveness and psychosocial well-being, provides valuable insights into the consumption patterns of sweet and high-fat foods among youngsters.

Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness and Food Choices

Analyzing data from the IDEFICS/I Family cohort, comprising participants from eight European countries, the study revealed that interventions aimed at addressing emotion-driven impulsiveness might have a marginally higher efficacy in reducing adolescents’ consumption of unhealthy foods than those focusing on enhancing psychosocial well-being. Impulsiveness, in this context, was quantified on a scale, providing a clear metric for the research.

Psychosocial Well-Being and Its Role

Psychosocial well-being, on the other hand, was evaluated based on numerous subscales, including relations with friends, quality of family life, self-esteem, and emotional health. Although high psychosocial well-being was found to lower the average sweet propensity score, its impact on fat propensity was less pronounced, indicating the complex interplay of these factors in food choices.

Impulsiveness as a Mediator

Interestingly, the study suggested that impulsiveness might mediate the impact of psychosocial well-being on food decisions. This finding underscores the potential of interventions targeting impulsiveness, which could result in improved food choices among adolescents. Covariates such as sex, age, Body Mass Index (BMI), physical activity levels, sleep quality, and media usage were considered to ensure a comprehensive analysis.

Utilizing advanced tools like machine learning algorithms and Targeted Maximum Likelihood Estimation (TMLE), the researchers were able to estimate causal impacts with precision. Despite the potential for measurement errors introduced by self-reported data, the questionnaires used in the study were meticulously validated to minimize inaccuracies.

This pioneering research is among the first to estimate the causal impact of emotion-driven impulsiveness and psychosocial well-being on adolescents’ food choices, thereby echoing similar studies conducted on adults. It underscores the need for further exploration into effective and feasible interventions to foster healthier eating habits among young people, thereby contributing to better public health outcomes.

BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

