BNN Newsroom

Haqqani Urges Positive Media Cooperation at Interior Ministry Seminar

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Haqqani Urges Positive Media Cooperation at Interior Ministry Seminar

In a recent seminar dedicated to training spokespersons for the Interior Ministry, Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani underscored the importance of a positive relationship between the media and the government. The seminar, aimed at equipping spokespersons with the necessary skills to manage media relations effectively, underscored an inclination towards shaping the narrative presented to the public.

Haqqani Calls for Constructive Media Engagement

Haqqani’s comments during the seminar highlighted the need for media outlets to cooperate with the government in a manner deemed beneficial to the state’s interests. He stressed the importance of providing timely information to the media, while also advising the avoidance of controversial issues.

A Call for Accurate Reporting

Haqqani further pressed on the necessity for media outlets to engage in accurate reporting. This call for accuracy can be seen as a move by the government to ensure that the narrative presented to the public aligns with the state’s interests. The minister, however, did not explicitly address the implications of his stance on media freedom and independence.

Implications for Media Freedom

While Haqqani’s call for ‘positive’ cooperation hints at a desire for a constructive relationship between the media and the government, it leaves unanswered questions about the government’s approach to media freedom and independence. The implications of a state-managed narrative on the media landscape remain, for now, a topic of speculation.

BNN Newsroom
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

BNN Newsroom

