Arts & Entertainment

Hanks Family Steps Out Together At Premiere of ‘Masters Of The Air’: A Close Look at Chet Hanks’ Journey to Spirituality

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Hanks Family Steps Out Together At Premiere of ‘Masters Of The Air’: A Close Look at Chet Hanks’ Journey to Spirituality

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Masters Of The Air,’ a new Apple TV+ series, with their sons Truman and Chet. This marked a rare public appearance for the family, uniting on the red carpet and inside the Regency Village Theatre, a location that stirred nostalgia for Hanks.

Truman and Chet Hanks: Stepping Out of the Shadows

Truman, 28, has steadily been making a name for himself behind the camera in Hollywood, with credits as a production assistant and camera department staff on various films. His elder brother Chet, 33, gave a striking appearance in a green velvet blazer. He has carved his path in front of the camera, with roles in popular series like ‘Empire’, ‘Shameless’, and ‘Your Honor’.

Chet Hanks: From Turmoil to Tranquility

Chet’s journey has been particularly noteworthy, marked by a troubled past, including substance abuse, erratic behavior, and domestic abuse allegations. Despite these challenges, he has emerged with a renewed sense of purpose, openly discussing his journey towards peace and spirituality. He expressed his life’s purpose as serving God, advocating for others to embrace a spiritual path, a stark departure from his controversial past.

Chet’s Spiritual Awakening: A Turning Point

Chet shared his transformative experience during a podcast with Logan Paul, recounting a pivotal moment at a Utah camp at age 17 that led him to break down in tears from a profound spiritual experience. This moment marked a turning point in his tumultuous journey. Since then, Chet has worked towards sobriety and finding meaning in his life through faith, despite his past addiction and legal issues. He has channeled his experiences into serving a higher cause, deleting his previous social media posts about religion and focusing his energy on serving God.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

