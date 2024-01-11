en English
BNN Newsroom

Groundbreaking Study Reveals New Aspects of Sensory-Motor Integration in the Brain

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:59 am EST


A team of scientists from Japan has made significant strides in understanding how the brain processes sensory information, particularly associated with movement. The study, led by Professor Takayuki Yamashita of Fujita Health University (FHU) and Dr. Masahiro Kawatani of FHU and Nagoya University, was published in The Journal of Neuroscience. It explores the modulation of sensory responses in the mouse brain’s primary somatosensory barrel cortex (S1).

Sensory Inputs and Neuronal Activity

Previous research suggested that sensory inputs majorly define neuronal activity in the primary sensory cortices. However, this new study challenges that notion. It found that during spontaneous whisking, which is the movement of the whiskers, not all inputs modulate S1 activity. Specifically, inputs from the secondary somatosensory cortex (S2) and the sensory thalamus (TLM) do modulate S1 activity, but not those from the primary motor cortex (M1).

Pathways and Information Conveyance

The S2-to-S1 pathway conveys information about the motion state of the whiskers. In contrast, the TLM-to-S1 pathway relays information related to the phase of whisking. By utilizing optogenetics, the team was able to selectively inhibit neural pathways and observe the effects. This new insight contradicts the established view that motor cortices primarily modulate sensory cortices during movement.

Implications for Future Technologies

The study’s findings suggest new roles for S2-to-S1 projections in sensorimotor integration. This research could be groundbreaking for sectors like AI, prosthetics, and brain-computer interfaces. It enhances our understanding of sensory-motor integration and contributes to our ongoing attempt to decipher the brain’s complex functions. The findings may eventually lead to the development of more intuitive devices for individuals with disabilities.










