en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:55 am EST
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection

A groundbreaking study published in the British Journal of Cancer has shed new light on the early detection of ovarian cancer. The research, conducted by the National Cancer Institute’s Early Detection Research Network (EDRN), has investigated additional biomarkers that could augment the existing biomarker CA125, significantly enhancing early detection rates.

Unveiling the Biomarkers

The study delved into multiple autoantibodies (AAb), antigens, and antigen-autoantibody (Ag-AAb) complexes. The primary aim was to improve the survival rates of patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer. As it stands, the five-year survival rate stands at over 90% if detected at stage I. However, this figure plummets to a worrying 20% at stage IV. Despite advancements in surgery and chemotherapy, early detection remains the holy grail of enhancing cure rates.

The Power of Early Detection

The research evaluated 26 different biomarkers and unearthed that certain autoantibodies and complexes could be detected months or even years before CA125 levels rise. The biomarkers HE4, HE4 Ag-AAb complexes, and osteopontin (OPN) were found to enhance CA125’s capabilities in detecting ovarian cancer.

A Significant Leap Forward

Notably, the study demonstrated that using a panel including CA125, HE4, and HE4 Ag-AAb complexes could detect 75% of early-stage cases at 98% specificity. This represents a significant improvement over using CA125 alone. Furthermore, the research suggests that these biomarkers could provide a lead time of over 18 months for early detection, a potentially game-changing factor for treatment efficacy.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Unique Silver Anklet by Agra Sarafa Association for Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Ceremony
In an act of devotion and celebration, the Agra Sarafa Association, home to Asia’s largest silver anklet market, has crafted a unique six-foot-wide silver anklet to present at the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for January 22. This event has attracted a wave of devotees from across the globe,
Unique Silver Anklet by Agra Sarafa Association for Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Ceremony
India and Singapore Enable Instant Cross-Border Transactions via UPI and PayNow Linkage
2 hours ago
India and Singapore Enable Instant Cross-Border Transactions via UPI and PayNow Linkage
Elucidating the Biosynthesis Pathway of Ajmaline: A Breakthrough in Bioengineering
2 hours ago
Elucidating the Biosynthesis Pathway of Ajmaline: A Breakthrough in Bioengineering
The Critical Role of Markings in Electronic Products: A Deep Dive
33 mins ago
The Critical Role of Markings in Electronic Products: A Deep Dive
Century-Old Trees to be Cut Down in Harare: A Necessary Evil?
48 mins ago
Century-Old Trees to be Cut Down in Harare: A Necessary Evil?
The Smashing Pumpkins to Stage a Comeback Concert in Prague
2 hours ago
The Smashing Pumpkins to Stage a Comeback Concert in Prague
Latest Headlines
World News
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
4 mins
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
5 mins
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
6 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Andy Murray's Preparations for Melbourne Tournament Underway at Historical Kooyong Club
8 mins
Andy Murray's Preparations for Melbourne Tournament Underway at Historical Kooyong Club
Kenyan President Ruto's Meeting with Jubilee Party MCAs: A Glimpse into Political Dynamics
9 mins
Kenyan President Ruto's Meeting with Jubilee Party MCAs: A Glimpse into Political Dynamics
Chancellor Scholz Condemns Far-Right Deportation Plan in Germany
9 mins
Chancellor Scholz Condemns Far-Right Deportation Plan in Germany
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
9 mins
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
South Africa Condemns 'Genocide' in Palestine, Calls for Global Intervention
10 mins
South Africa Condemns 'Genocide' in Palestine, Calls for Global Intervention
Zimbabwe's Opposition Party CCC's Peaceful Protest Blocked by Police
10 mins
Zimbabwe's Opposition Party CCC's Peaceful Protest Blocked by Police
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
9 mins
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
53 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
55 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
2 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app