Science & Technology

Groundbreaking Discovery Links Death of Massive Stars to Birth of Black Holes and Neutron Stars

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Astronomers worldwide, in a groundbreaking discovery, have now found a direct link between the death of a massive star and the birth of a black hole or neutron star. This significant breakthrough was achieved by observing the peculiar behavior of supernova remnants named SN 2022jli, located in the galaxy NGC 157, a staggering 75 million light-years away from Earth.

Atypical Brightness Oscillations Uncover Stellar Secrets

SN 2022jli exhibited a unique pattern of brightness fluctuations, with increases and decreases occurring every 12 days. This anomaly suggested the presence of a black hole or neutron star interacting with the supernova’s remains. The brightness variations were attributed to a companion star in a binary system where the surviving star’s hydrogen envelope expanded. As the black hole or neutron star passed through it, material was absorbed, leading to energy bursts that caused the observed brightness alterations.

Interstellar Observations and Astounding Discoveries

The unveiling of this discovery combined observations of regular brightness changes, hydrogen gas movement, and gamma-ray bursts. It was presented at the 243rd American Astronomical Society meeting and has been published in esteemed scientific journals ‘Nature’ and the ‘Astrophysical Journal Letters’. The findings suggest that the black hole or neutron star is drawing matter from the companion star, even though it cannot be directly observed.

Supernova Events and the Birth of Compact Stellar Remnants

This new evidence provides the first direct proof of a connection between supernova events and the formation of compact stellar remnants. The unique character of the SN 2022jli system promises further exploration and insights with the aid of next-generation telescopes like the Extremely Large Telescope in Northern Chile. The established link between the explosive death of a massive star and the birth of a black hole or neutron star marks a significant milestone in the field of astrophysics, furthering our understanding of the universe’s enigmatic phenomena.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

