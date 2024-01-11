en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Greek Foreign Minister Raises Concerns over Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Greek Foreign Minister Raises Concerns over Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis

In a recent interaction with Arab News, Greek Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, voiced apprehensions over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, underlining the potential implications of the conflict for the broader region. This development underscores Greece’s stance on the volatile situation and indicates a compelling interest in the peace and stability of the Middle East.

Greece’s Foreign Policy on Middle East Conflicts

Gerapetritis’s comments are indicative of Greece’s engagement in the Middle East, particularly concerning the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Greek Foreign Minister’s viewpoint echoes the broader international worry about the humanitarian repercussions of conflicts and the risk of regional spillover leading to wider instability and international involvement. Greece’s potential actions or proposals to address these concerns are anticipated to be elaborated in the forthcoming interview.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Amid the escalating conflict, Gaza is grappling with complex humanitarian issues, largely attributable to ongoing conflict and blockades affecting the region. The United Nations has expressed concern over the significant casualties and destruction of vital civilian infrastructure due to intense bombardment. Furthermore, Israel’s military operations in Gaza have reportedly claimed the lives of over 23,000 people, predominantly women and children. The crisis is exacerbated by the spread of infectious diseases in overcrowded shelters, acute shortages of food, water, and medicine, and a looming famine threatening 40% of Gaza’s population.

International Response and the Path Forward

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has been rallying the region behind postwar plans for Gaza, despite criticism over the U.S.’s continued support for Israel. Concurrently, South Africa has petitioned the International Court of Justice to order an immediate suspension of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. Amid these international efforts, the newly appointed senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, is entrusted with the monumental task of overseeing the world body’s relief operations in the beleaguered Palestinian enclave.

As Greece and the international community navigate the complexities of the Middle East conflicts, the discourse surrounding the humanitarian situation in Gaza and its potential regional implications remains critical. Only time will reveal the outcomes of these efforts and the path towards sustaining peace and stability in the region.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Renewed Attention to Post Office Horizon Scandal Spurs Calls for Justice in UK
A new spotlight has been cast on one of the UK’s most significant legal injustices in recent history, thanks to the ITV docu-drama ‘Mr. Bates vs The Post Office’. The series delves into the Post Office Horizon scandal, where hundreds of Postal workers were wrongfully accused and convicted due to a faulty computer software called
Renewed Attention to Post Office Horizon Scandal Spurs Calls for Justice in UK
Navigating Tensions: The Republican Party's Internal Struggles
15 seconds ago
Navigating Tensions: The Republican Party's Internal Struggles
Taiwan's High-Stakes Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
18 seconds ago
Taiwan's High-Stakes Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Judge’s Controversial Comments on Modern Parenting Spark Debate in Court Case
4 seconds ago
Judge’s Controversial Comments on Modern Parenting Spark Debate in Court Case
Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health
11 seconds ago
Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health
Contractor Scott Eisemann on Trial: A Web of Fraudulent Accusations
14 seconds ago
Contractor Scott Eisemann on Trial: A Web of Fraudulent Accusations
Latest Headlines
World News
Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Political Debate Amid Surging Searches for DeSantisLies.com
2 mins
Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Political Debate Amid Surging Searches for DeSantisLies.com
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
3 mins
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
Informed Predictions and Sharp Analysis on Viewpoint; Cudillero Named Spain's Prettiest Village
6 mins
Informed Predictions and Sharp Analysis on Viewpoint; Cudillero Named Spain's Prettiest Village
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career
6 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations
7 mins
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations
Australia Day Controversy: Peter Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott
7 mins
Australia Day Controversy: Peter Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University
8 mins
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
11 mins
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
11 mins
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
6 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app