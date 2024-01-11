en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service

The serene lanes of Caister Municipal Cemetery in Great Yarmouth will echo with solemn tributes and heartfelt remembrance this January 27. The occasion? The annual Holocaust Memorial Day service, a time-honored tradition in the town that seeks to honor the memory of millions of lives lost to the horrors of Nazi persecution during World War Two.

Unifying in Remembrance

Rev Albert Cadmore, a respected figure in the community, is set to lead this poignant event. He will be joined by prominent local figures, namely Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Penny Carpenter and Colleen Walker, the president of the Great Yarmouth branch of the Royal British Legion. The service is scheduled to commence at 11am.

The invitation to participate in this solemn remembrance is open to all members of the public. Recognizing the significance of these events, the local council encourages residents to arrive early. The aim is to foster a strong community turnout, epitomizing the collective spirit of remembrance and respect.

A Time for Reflection

Mayor Carpenter expressed her pride in supporting the event. Through her words, she emphasized not only the importance of remembering the six million Jews and other victims of the Holocaust but also the necessity of using this time for reflection. A reflection not only on the atrocities of the past but also on the genocides that have occurred around the world in more recent times.

Remembering the Past, Informing the Future

The Holocaust Memorial Day service in Great Yarmouth is more than a simple act of remembrance. It serves as a stark reminder of the atrocities that humans are capable of inflicting upon each other. In remembering the past, the community aims to educate future generations, ensuring that such horrors are not repeated.

To those who suffered, to those who fought, and to those who remember – the annual Holocaust Memorial Day service in Great Yarmouth stands as a symbol of unity, respect, and hope for a more compassionate world.

0
Society United Kingdom World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
3 mins ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
In a harrowing incident that could have turned tragic, the Gambia national football team was subjected to an oxygen crisis aboard their flight to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team, including several players, experienced fainting spells due to an oxygen supply failure, a situation that forced an emergency landing just twenty minutes post-takeoff. Close
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Aldi Joins Woolworths in Decision Not to Stock Australia Day Merchandise
2 hours ago
Aldi Joins Woolworths in Decision Not to Stock Australia Day Merchandise
Society of St Vincent de Paul Calls for New Volunteers at Galway Open Evening
3 hours ago
Society of St Vincent de Paul Calls for New Volunteers at Galway Open Evening
Children's Future Economic Status Tied to Their Neighborhood, Study Finds
35 mins ago
Children's Future Economic Status Tied to Their Neighborhood, Study Finds
Lancashire Family Wins Planning Battle to Keep Unauthorised Fence
1 hour ago
Lancashire Family Wins Planning Battle to Keep Unauthorised Fence
The Widowhood Effect: Understanding Its Impact on the Elderly
2 hours ago
The Widowhood Effect: Understanding Its Impact on the Elderly
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Set Sights on National Championship
3 mins
University of Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Set Sights on National Championship
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
3 mins
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
48th Annual Tall Ships Regatta: A Celebration of Sailing and Heritage in Northland
5 mins
48th Annual Tall Ships Regatta: A Celebration of Sailing and Heritage in Northland
NHL Rookie Connor Bedard's Debut Ends in Blackhawks' Defeat
5 mins
NHL Rookie Connor Bedard's Debut Ends in Blackhawks' Defeat
Mamata Banerjee Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Concept
12 mins
Mamata Banerjee Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Concept
Political Strategy Reshapes Ebonyi State Senatorial Elections
12 mins
Political Strategy Reshapes Ebonyi State Senatorial Elections
Budget Cuts Threaten Rental Assistance for 5 Million American Families
13 mins
Budget Cuts Threaten Rental Assistance for 5 Million American Families
Rising Star Conor Bradley Shines in Liverpool's Carabao Cup Semifinal
13 mins
Rising Star Conor Bradley Shines in Liverpool's Carabao Cup Semifinal
Beast of the Far East: Nile C. Kinnick Invitational Marks its 31st Anniversary
14 mins
Beast of the Far East: Nile C. Kinnick Invitational Marks its 31st Anniversary
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
32 mins
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
41 mins
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
1 hour
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
3 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
3 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
6 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
6 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
7 hours
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app