BNN Newsroom

Grandmother’s Fatal Shooting: Officer Charged with Murder

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Grandmother’s Fatal Shooting: Officer Charged with Murder

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through the community, a police officer has been charged with the murder of a grandmother in New Mexico. The case has raised questions about police procedures and the use of lethal force, spotlighting the need for a critical examination of law enforcement practices.

Shocking Incident Captured on Video

The fatal shooting involved Officer Felipe Hernandez, who has now been charged with second-degree murder with firearm enhancement. The victim, Teresa Gomez, was a grandmother, whose life was tragically cut short during a traffic stop. The incident was captured in its entirety on bodycam footage, which played a pivotal role in the decision to charge Officer Hernandez. The footage showed the officer firing at least three rounds at Gomez as she attempted to drive away from him, leading to her untimely death.

Officer’s Conduct Under Scrutiny

The incident has landed Officer Hernandez in the spotlight, with his conduct being closely investigated. The officer, an eight-year veteran of the force, had been involved in previous use-of-force incidents, but this marked the first time his actions resulted in a fatality. The district attorney stated that there was no necessity for deadly force and that the officer was not in the zone of danger when he opened fire.

Aftermath Spurs Legal Action

In the aftermath of the incident, Gomez’s family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city and police, alleging excessive force and violation of her civil rights. The tragedy has ignited a significant response from both authorities and the community. The situation is being closely monitored, with updates expected to emerge as the legal process unfolds and the investigation into the officer’s conduct continues.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

