Business

GrafTech International Plummets with Considerable Intraday Loss

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
GrafTech International Plummets with Considerable Intraday Loss

In a significant blow, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) witnessed an alarming intraday decline of -8.51%, concluding the day at a meager $1.72 per share. This drastic fall from its 52-week high of $6.74 only barely surpassed its 52-week low of $1.84, leaving the company’s market capitalization at a worrying $441.71M.

Market Perspective

Despite the company’s precarious position, analysts have granted GrafTech a consensus Hold rating, indicating a mean rating of 3.00 out of a possible 5. This cautious optimism is mirrored in the projected EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter. However, the stock’s recent performance casts a shadow over these expectations.

Over the past five trading sessions, GrafTech’s stock has remained in the red, reaching a weekly high of merely $1.72 on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Overall, the stock’s annual performance reveals a worrying decline of -67.97%, with a short interest hinting at a potential cover for 3.52 days.

Projected Growth and Challenges

Despite the current downturn, Wall Street analysts have set a price target of $2.67 for the stock, proposing a possible increase of 35.58%. Yet, when compared to its industry counterparts over the last half a year, GrafTech has underperformed significantly with a decline of -63.79%.

Adding to the concerns, analysts are predicting a decrease in revenue for the upcoming quarters, with estimations set at $147.67 million and $190.4 million, respectively. Although the company exhibited an earnings growth of 123.73% over the past five years, projections indicate a decrease in 2024.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The company’s next quarterly earnings report is anticipated between February 01 and February 05. Despite the company’s forward dividend ratio of 0.02 and a yield of 1.31%, insider ownership stands at a meager 0.18%. In contrast, institutional holders account for a substantial 82.75% of the shares. Brookfield Corp /ON/ and FMR, LLC emerge as the most substantial shareholders, with Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owning the most significant mutual fund holdings of GrafTech shares.

Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

