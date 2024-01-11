GR8 Tech Set for Grand Showcase at ICE London 2024

At the threshold of the ICE London 2024 exhibition, a high-profile event in the iGaming industry, GR8 Tech is steeling itself for a grand showcase. Nominated for the ‘Breakthrough Company of the Year’ at the Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2024, the company aims to make a powerful statement on the exhibition floor.

Stand S9-165: A Hub of Innovation and Networking

The company’s stand, S9-165, is a meticulously designed space to facilitate interaction, learning, and business discussions. Equipped with a networking area, it invites visitors to discover GR8 Tech’s offerings, while the business lounge is geared for more in-depth conversations. It’s a beacon for those keen to understand the company’s high-performance sportsbook and casino platforms.

A Race to the Top with Formula 1 VR Experience

Adding an element of thrill to their exhibit, GR8 Tech is hosting a unique Formula 1 Virtual Reality (VR) experience. Visitors can channel their inner racer and compete for top honors, with the chance to win attractive prizes. It’s a nod to the company’s innovative spirit and commitment to delivering engaging entertainment.

GR8 Quiz: A Chance to Win Grand Prix Tickets

The GR8 Quiz promises to be another highlight of GR8 Tech’s exhibit. While details will be unveiled on the company’s LinkedIn page, it presents an exciting opportunity to win tickets to the Formula 1 Grand Prix. This move aligns with the company’s drive to foster a sense of community and engagement among its audience.

Unveiling a Sportsbook-First Platform

With its sportsbook-first platform taking the center stage, GR8 Tech is set to illustrate its expertise in the sportsbook industry. The company will also showcase its comprehensive suite of services including GR8 Feed, GR8 Managed Trading Services, GR8 Sportsbook iFrame, and GR8 Casino. This exhibition is an opportunity for GR8 Tech to highlight its holistic iGaming solutions and position itself as a leader in the sector.

As ICE London 2024 unfolds, GR8 Tech continues to make strides in the iGaming industry. With a nomination at the Global Gaming Awards and a dynamic exhibit, the company is on a path to solidify its presence in the global iGaming landscape.