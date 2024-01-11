en English
Ghana

GPRTU Halts 60% Fare Increase Amid Emissions Levy Bill Concerns

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
GPRTU Halts 60% Fare Increase Amid Emissions Levy Bill Concerns

Transport commuters in Ghana can breathe a sigh of relief as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has decided to suspend the proposed 60% increase in transport fares. This decision comes in the wake of the Union’s petition to the Parliament over the controversial Emissions Levy Bill. The GPRTU’s decision to hold off on the fare increase is a critical development that impacts both the transport operators and the commuting public.

The GPRTU’s Stance

The GPRTU, a major player in Ghana’s transportation sector, had initially mulled over the fare increase due to factors affecting the operational cost for transport providers. Rising fuel prices, high maintenance costs, and other operational expenses influenced by government policies and economic conditions were likely at play. The Emissions Levy Bill, currently under Parliament’s scrutiny, is one such policy that could significantly affect the transportation industry.

Impact of the Emissions Levy Bill

Introduced in January 2024, the Emissions Levy Bill proposes an annual fee of 100 cedis on all owners of petrol and diesel cars. The Union has voiced its concerns to the Speaker of Parliament, primarily citing the increased burden on drivers due to skyrocketing prices of spare parts and high import charges. The GPRTU is urging a reconsideration of the bill, indicating that if no action is taken on the levies, they will be forced to implement a fare increase of not less than 60%.

Temporary Relief for Commuters

By suspending the fare hike, the GPRTU is effectively freezing any immediate financial impact on commuters as it seeks to engage with policymakers and influence the decision-making process regarding the bill. This suspension provides a temporary respite from the potential burden of increased transportation costs on the general populace. The outcome of the Union’s petition to Parliament will significantly influence the future course of action, and all eyes are now on the lawmakers to make a decision that balances the interests of both the transport operators and the public.

Ghana Transportation
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

