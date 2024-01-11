en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Government Investment in Affordable Housing in Saint John

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Government Investment in Affordable Housing in Saint John

Canada, New Brunswick, and the City of Saint John are investing over $7 million for the construction of 39 new affordable homes in Saint John’s Barrack Green Residences. This initiative, led by Kaléidoscope Social Impact, is targeted at women-led families recovering from mental health and addiction issues, and will be a supportive community in collaboration with New Brunswick Social Pediatrics.

Addressing Housing Needs of Vulnerable Populations

The funding breakdown includes $4,513,028 from the federal government via the Rapid Housing Initiative, $2,730,000 from Social Development New Brunswick, $200,000 from the City of Saint John, and $100,000 from Kaléidoscope Social Impact. The federal government has further invested $1.5 billion in the Rapid Housing Initiative, bringing the total funding to $4 billion. This initiative aims to address the housing needs of Canada’s most vulnerable populations.

The National Housing Strategy

The Rapid Housing Initiative is part of Canada’s National Housing Strategy, a comprehensive $82+ billion plan that has already committed over $38.89 billion to create and repair hundreds of thousands of housing units. Prioritizing those in need, the strategy is focused on serving diverse and marginalized groups. With a rising dissatisfaction among Canadians regarding housing affordability, this investment marks a significant step forward in addressing these challenges.

The Barrack Green Residences

The Barrack Green Residences will be located at 67 Broadview Avenue, designed as a four-storey building with a variety of unit sizes, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. The project is expected to be completed in November 2024, offering a beacon of hope for struggling families in Saint John.

0
Canada Mental Health Crisis
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
5 mins ago
CarbiCrete to Integrate Cement-Free Concrete Technology in Ontario Masonry Plant
Revolutionizing the construction industry with its cement-free concrete technology, Montreal-based company, CarbiCrete, has announced a significant advancement in its efforts towards sustainable construction materials. With the financial support of NGen – Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing, CarbiCrete is set to integrate its groundbreaking technology into a masonry plant in Port Colborne, Ontario. This
CarbiCrete to Integrate Cement-Free Concrete Technology in Ontario Masonry Plant
Cogeco Inc. Reports Decline in Profit and Revenue for First Quarter
38 mins ago
Cogeco Inc. Reports Decline in Profit and Revenue for First Quarter
Saudi Arabia and Canada Reinstate Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
42 mins ago
Saudi Arabia and Canada Reinstate Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
Ottawa's Connaught Public School Addresses Racial Slur Incidents Among Students
6 mins ago
Ottawa's Connaught Public School Addresses Racial Slur Incidents Among Students
CBC Toronto Exposes Amazon.ca's Sale of Prohibited Weapons
27 mins ago
CBC Toronto Exposes Amazon.ca's Sale of Prohibited Weapons
Contractor Scott Eisemann on Trial: A Web of Fraudulent Accusations
28 mins ago
Contractor Scott Eisemann on Trial: A Web of Fraudulent Accusations
Latest Headlines
World News
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
2 mins
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
2 mins
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
2 mins
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
3 mins
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
3 mins
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
6 mins
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit
7 mins
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
7 mins
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament
8 mins
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
26 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app