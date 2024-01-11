Government Investment in Affordable Housing in Saint John

Canada, New Brunswick, and the City of Saint John are investing over $7 million for the construction of 39 new affordable homes in Saint John’s Barrack Green Residences. This initiative, led by Kaléidoscope Social Impact, is targeted at women-led families recovering from mental health and addiction issues, and will be a supportive community in collaboration with New Brunswick Social Pediatrics.

Addressing Housing Needs of Vulnerable Populations

The funding breakdown includes $4,513,028 from the federal government via the Rapid Housing Initiative, $2,730,000 from Social Development New Brunswick, $200,000 from the City of Saint John, and $100,000 from Kaléidoscope Social Impact. The federal government has further invested $1.5 billion in the Rapid Housing Initiative, bringing the total funding to $4 billion. This initiative aims to address the housing needs of Canada’s most vulnerable populations.

The National Housing Strategy

The Rapid Housing Initiative is part of Canada’s National Housing Strategy, a comprehensive $82+ billion plan that has already committed over $38.89 billion to create and repair hundreds of thousands of housing units. Prioritizing those in need, the strategy is focused on serving diverse and marginalized groups. With a rising dissatisfaction among Canadians regarding housing affordability, this investment marks a significant step forward in addressing these challenges.

The Barrack Green Residences

The Barrack Green Residences will be located at 67 Broadview Avenue, designed as a four-storey building with a variety of unit sizes, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. The project is expected to be completed in November 2024, offering a beacon of hope for struggling families in Saint John.