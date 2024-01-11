Gordon Ramsay’s Bulldog Encounter Steals the Show at Macao Restaurant Opening

Renowned chef Gordon Ramsay had a memorable encounter with Tomato, a bulldog sporting a Union Jack collar, at the launch event of his new venture, Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill, at The Londoner Macao. Making for an amusing spectacle, Ramsay was seen coaxing the stubborn canine to sit for photos, a task accomplished after much persuasion.

Ramsay’s Red Carpet Tussle with Tomato

In an Instagram video that has since captured the internet’s attention, Ramsay is seen engaging in a playful tussle with Tomato on the red carpet. The bulldog, identified as Tomato, proved to be quite a handful for the acclaimed chef. Ramsay’s charm, usually reserved for his culinary delights, was put to the test as he attempted to persuade Tomato to sit. This amusing standoff ended with Tomato finally conceding, allowing Ramsay to strike a pose for the cameras.

A Stay in Beckham’s Suite

Adding to the grandeur of the event was a stay in a suite conceptualized and designed by none other than global ambassador for Sands Resorts Macao, David Beckham. The suite, part of the ‘Suites by David Beckham’ at The Londoner Macao, is an epitome of opulence, showcasing a lavish design by the David Collins Studio, and adorned with pictures of Beckham and his fashion mogul wife, Victoria Beckham.

Ramsay was full of praise for the suite’s design, expressing his admiration on social media and thanking Beckham for the exceptional hospitality. Not one to leave out his four-legged sparring partner, Ramsay also shared a reel on Instagram documenting various moments from the restaurant’s opening event, humorously thanking Tomato for keeping the red carpet clean.