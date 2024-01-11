en English
BNN Newsroom

Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks

Padraig Harrington, a renowned name in the world of professional golf, has been grappling with a major health setback, including a collapsed lung and pneumonia. The 52-year-old Dublin-born golfer initially misdiagnosed his symptoms as a severe flu. However, his condition later revealed to be pleurisy, which further escalated into pneumonia. Despite the daunting health challenges, Harrington’s unwavering resolve shines through as he sets his sights on his 29th year as a professional golfer.

Determined Comeback

The adversities have not deterred Harrington from his passion for golf. He is slated to participate in the forthcoming DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic next week. This announcement comes even though he had to give the Dubai Invitational a miss due to his ongoing health concerns. The golfer, currently dealing with a partially collapsed lung and other related health complications, is hopeful that the warm sunshine in Dubai would bolster his recovery.

Passionate About Golf, Cautious About Health

Harrington, who began his competitive golf journey at the tender age of 14, still harbors the same exhilaration for the sport after four decades. However, the veteran golfer acknowledges the potential risk of air travel in his current health condition, which could hinder his preparations for the upcoming tournament. Despite the limited practice time, confined to wedge shots in his garden and indoor practice, Harrington’s enthusiasm to return to the greens remains undiminished.

Bracing for Challenges

As Harrington prepares to embrace his 29th year as a professional golfer, he is aware of the arduous journey ahead. The health issues persist, and his recovery might leave him slightly behind in the preparation for the upcoming season. But, with an indomitable spirit, Harrington is all set to face the challenges head-on. His eagerness to return to the course is a testament to his dedication and love for the sport.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

BNN Newsroom

