en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Gloucestershire Couple Charged Over Death of Four-Month-Old Child

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Gloucestershire Couple Charged Over Death of Four-Month-Old Child

In a tragic turn of events, a couple from Gloucestershire, Jack Wheeler, aged 30, and Melissa Wilband, aged 27, stand accused of unthinkable crimes against their own four-month-old child. The infant, a resident of Newent in the Forest of Dean, was admitted to the hospital on April 12, 2020, and heartbreakingly, passed away just six days later.

Charges Against the Parents

The Gloucestershire Police have formally charged the couple with grave accusations of manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child. Wheeler, hailing from Ledbury, and Wilband, from Newent, were granted conditional bail subsequent to their charges. The charges came as a result of an intensive investigation conducted by the Gloucestershire Police’s major crime investigation team.

The Investigation and Its Outcome

The investigation, led by the police’s major crime team, revealed enough evidence to lead to the Crown Prosecution Service authorizing the charges against Wheeler and Wilband. The nature of the charges indicates a suspected failure on part of the parents to provide the necessary care and protection that ultimately led to the unfortunate demise of the infant.

Case Scheduled for Court

As the next step in this distressing case, Wheeler and Wilband are scheduled to appear at Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court in Cheltenham. The proceedings will begin in earnest, and the parents will face the consequences of the charges laid against them. The bereaved child’s justice now rests in the hands of the legal system.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Insecurity Surge in Luanda Sub-County: A Crisis and Response
Luanda sub-county, nestled in Kenya’s Vihiga County, has been rocked by a startling upsurge in insecurity. Five lives have been tragically lost within a span of merely three weeks, painting a grim picture of the current state of affairs. County Commissioner Felix Watakila has attributed this surge to an armed gang, allegedly in cahoots with
Insecurity Surge in Luanda Sub-County: A Crisis and Response
British Airways Pilot Kidnapped in Johannesburg: A Complex Investigation Unfolds
7 mins ago
British Airways Pilot Kidnapped in Johannesburg: A Complex Investigation Unfolds
U.S. Issues Warning on Dating Apps in Colombia Amid Suspicious Deaths
7 mins ago
U.S. Issues Warning on Dating Apps in Colombia Amid Suspicious Deaths
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi's Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report
4 mins ago
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi's Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report
Sunday Thomas, NAICOM Commissioner, Accused of Fraud and Abuse of Office
5 mins ago
Sunday Thomas, NAICOM Commissioner, Accused of Fraud and Abuse of Office
JN Bank Investigates Debit Card Skimming Incidents in Morant Bay
6 mins ago
JN Bank Investigates Debit Card Skimming Incidents in Morant Bay
Latest Headlines
World News
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
5 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
5 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
6 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
6 mins
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
7 mins
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
8 mins
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
8 mins
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
9 mins
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
9 mins
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
47 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
7 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app