en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Global Playbook 2024: WEF’s ‘Rebuilding Trust’ and COP28’s Controversies

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
Global Playbook 2024: WEF’s ‘Rebuilding Trust’ and COP28’s Controversies

The first significant event of the year, the World Economic Forum (WEF), is set to take place in Davos, Switzerland. This annual meeting, now in its 54th year, is a multimillion-dollar gathering that brings together the world’s wealthiest and most influential individuals. However, the WEF has been facing criticism for its lack of generational turnover, notably the absence of a succession plan for its 85-year-old founder, Klaus Schwab.

WEF 2024: Rebuilding Trust

This year’s WEF theme is ‘Rebuilding Trust’, with an emphasis on transparency, consistency, and accountability. The meeting will revolve around four key areas: geopolitics, politics, business implications, and the use of AI for everyone’s benefit. Moreover, the forum will tackle environmental and climate-related threats, with a long-term systemic approach to achieving a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by 2050.

COP28’s Controversial Aftermath

The Global Playbook newsletter also revisits the recent COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The event faced controversy over the appointment of oil industry executives to lead the climate talks. This controversial trend continues with Azerbaijan’s choice of former state oil executive Mukhtar Babayev to head COP29, despite objections from environmentalists.

Political Events and More

In addition to these global gatherings, the newsletter anticipates various political events, such as elections in several large democracies. It concludes with a personal anecdote from Lynch’s trip to Australia, infusing a touch of human interest into an otherwise largely political and economic narrative.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur
In a breathtaking blend of Bollywood and romance, Ira Khan, daughter of renowned actor Aamir Khan, recently wed her partner Nupur Shikhare in a star-studded ceremony in Udaipur. The event, rich in heartwarming moments and glamorous attendees, successfully captured the attention of fans and media alike. A Tale of Love and Celebration The couple’s wedding
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur
The Dawn of 'Chinese SpaceX': China's Bold Leap into the Commercial Space Sector
51 seconds ago
The Dawn of 'Chinese SpaceX': China's Bold Leap into the Commercial Space Sector
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
1 min ago
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
China and U.S. Open Channels: Commerce Officials Engage in Crucial Conversation
19 seconds ago
China and U.S. Open Channels: Commerce Officials Engage in Crucial Conversation
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
36 seconds ago
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
Russian Guard Uncovers Hidden Ammunition Cache at Abandoned Ukrainian Positions
41 seconds ago
Russian Guard Uncovers Hidden Ammunition Cache at Abandoned Ukrainian Positions
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
2 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
Donald Trump Teases Potential Running Mate for 2024 Presidential Election
2 mins
Donald Trump Teases Potential Running Mate for 2024 Presidential Election
Tennis West Faces Uncertainty: Board Resignation and Government Funding Review
2 mins
Tennis West Faces Uncertainty: Board Resignation and Government Funding Review
Isabella Strahan, Michael Strahan's Daughter, Reveals Battle with Rare Brain Cancer
2 mins
Isabella Strahan, Michael Strahan's Daughter, Reveals Battle with Rare Brain Cancer
Paris Police Officers Demand Better Working Conditions Ahead of 2024 Olympics
2 mins
Paris Police Officers Demand Better Working Conditions Ahead of 2024 Olympics
Puppy Bowl XX Sets New Records with Expanded Canine Roles
3 mins
Puppy Bowl XX Sets New Records with Expanded Canine Roles
Mohali's Extreme Cold Snap Poses Unprecedented Challenge for India-Afghanistan Cricket Match
4 mins
Mohali's Extreme Cold Snap Poses Unprecedented Challenge for India-Afghanistan Cricket Match
Chris Christie Suspends Campaign, Boosting Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Primary
4 mins
Chris Christie Suspends Campaign, Boosting Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Primary
Former NT Labor MP Slams Government for Neglecting Remote Communities
5 mins
Former NT Labor MP Slams Government for Neglecting Remote Communities
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app