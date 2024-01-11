en English
Global Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Oil prices have seen a modest uptick in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude, a benchmark for international oil prices, rose above $78 a barrel subsequent to an alarming incident in the Gulf of Oman, where an oil tanker was commandeered by individuals clad in military uniforms.

Rising Tensions in the Middle East

The situation has spurred discussions among the United States and its allies about the possibility of retaliation against Yemen-based Houthi militants, who have been conducting attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea. Analysts suggest that increased retaliation could lead to further escalation from the Houthis, potentially targeting civilian ships, coalition warships, and sites within Yemen and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Fluctuating Oil Prices Amidst Geopolitical Strife

Despite these tensions, oil prices have been struggling to find a consistent trend this year, with values fluctuating. Barclays bank has revised its 2024 Brent crude forecast down by $8 to $85 per barrel, attributing this to higher-than-expected inventories and a slower normalization of spare production capacity by OPEC+. A weaker US dollar has also lent some support to crude oil prices, as it reduces the cost for international buyers.

Market Reaction and Further Financial News

The market sentiment appears to be more reactive to potential negative news, leading to quick selling rather than protective buying. Upcoming inflation data is being watched closely for indications of the pace at which inflation is easing, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and interest rate decisions in 2024. In the broader financial sphere, U.S. regulators have approved the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest directly in Bitcoin, signalling a significant development for the digital-asset sector. Canada’s TD Bank economists predict communication challenges for the Bank of Canada regarding interest rate cuts amid high housing costs. The U.S. army has awarded a contract to Bombardier Inc. for up to three Global 6500 jets for a spy plane prototype. Aritzia Inc. is focusing on new and upcoming stores to drive business growth in the coming fiscal year.

United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

