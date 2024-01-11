en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Global Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
Global Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices have seen a modest uptick in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude, a benchmark for international oil prices, rose above $78 a barrel subsequent to an alarming incident in the Gulf of Oman, where an oil tanker was commandeered by individuals clad in military uniforms.

Rising Tensions in the Middle East

The situation has spurred discussions among the United States and its allies about the possibility of retaliation against Yemen-based Houthi militants, who have been conducting attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea. Analysts suggest that increased retaliation could lead to further escalation from the Houthis, potentially targeting civilian ships, coalition warships, and sites within Yemen and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Fluctuating Oil Prices Amidst Geopolitical Strife

Despite these tensions, oil prices have been struggling to find a consistent trend this year, with values fluctuating. Barclays bank has revised its 2024 Brent crude forecast down by $8 to $85 per barrel, attributing this to higher-than-expected inventories and a slower normalization of spare production capacity by OPEC+. A weaker US dollar has also lent some support to crude oil prices, as it reduces the cost for international buyers.

Market Reaction and Further Financial News

The market sentiment appears to be more reactive to potential negative news, leading to quick selling rather than protective buying. Upcoming inflation data is being watched closely for indications of the pace at which inflation is easing, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and interest rate decisions in 2024. In the broader financial sphere, U.S. regulators have approved the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest directly in Bitcoin, signalling a significant development for the digital-asset sector. Canada’s TD Bank economists predict communication challenges for the Bank of Canada regarding interest rate cuts amid high housing costs. The U.S. army has awarded a contract to Bombardier Inc. for up to three Global 6500 jets for a spy plane prototype. Aritzia Inc. is focusing on new and upcoming stores to drive business growth in the coming fiscal year.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
18 seconds ago
The Profound Impact of Losing South African Creative Talent
South Africa’s artistic community is grappling with a series of losses that has left a significant void in its cultural landscape. The year 2023 was marked by the deaths of several beloved figures, a succession of events that has been both unusual and profoundly painful. Among those who left us were two prominent artists: Afro-pop
The Profound Impact of Losing South African Creative Talent
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts
1 min ago
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts
Ether Value Surges in Anticipation of Potential US Ether ETFs Following Bitcoin ETF Approval
1 min ago
Ether Value Surges in Anticipation of Potential US Ether ETFs Following Bitcoin ETF Approval
Andy Murray's Preparations for Melbourne Tournament Underway at Historical Kooyong Club
43 seconds ago
Andy Murray's Preparations for Melbourne Tournament Underway at Historical Kooyong Club
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
1 min ago
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs Spurs Rally in Cryptocurrency Stocks
Kenyan President Ruto's Meeting with Jubilee Party MCAs: A Glimpse into Political Dynamics
1 min ago
Kenyan President Ruto's Meeting with Jubilee Party MCAs: A Glimpse into Political Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Chancellor Scholz Condemns Far-Right Deportation Plan in Germany
3 mins
Chancellor Scholz Condemns Far-Right Deportation Plan in Germany
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
3 mins
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
South Africa Condemns 'Genocide' in Palestine, Calls for Global Intervention
3 mins
South Africa Condemns 'Genocide' in Palestine, Calls for Global Intervention
Zimbabwe's Opposition Party CCC's Peaceful Protest Blocked by Police
4 mins
Zimbabwe's Opposition Party CCC's Peaceful Protest Blocked by Police
South Africa Appeals to Israel to Prevent Forced Displacement of Gazans
5 mins
South Africa Appeals to Israel to Prevent Forced Displacement of Gazans
Samuel Eto'o's Unrivaled Scoring Record in the African Cup of Nations
5 mins
Samuel Eto'o's Unrivaled Scoring Record in the African Cup of Nations
Sven-Goran Eriksson, Former England Manager, Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
7 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson, Former England Manager, Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Assam to Implement Uniform Civil Code by 2024: A Step Towards National Integration
7 mins
Assam to Implement Uniform Civil Code by 2024: A Step Towards National Integration
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS, Advocates for Reforms and Discusses Assisted Dying
9 mins
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS, Advocates for Reforms and Discusses Assisted Dying
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
3 mins
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
46 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
48 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
50 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
54 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
56 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
2 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
2 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app