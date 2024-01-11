en English
BNN Newsroom

Germany Considers Shift to Coal: A Step Back for Green Energy?

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Germany Considers Shift to Coal: A Step Back for Green Energy?

In an unexpected turn, Germany’s Green Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, is reportedly contemplating a shift in the country’s energy policy. This change would involve leaning on coal, a fossil fuel often dubbed ‘dirty’ due to its high carbon emissions, as a source of energy. This development starkly contrasts the actions taken last year by Germany’s left-green-liberal government, which shuttered the nation’s remaining nuclear power plants.

The Shift away from Nuclear Energy

The closure of nuclear facilities was an integral part of Germany’s long-standing plan to phase out nuclear power, a decision spurred by the Fukushima disaster in 2011. The potential pivot to coal is considered a response to the prevailing energy crisis, amplified by geopolitical tensions and the demand for energy security.

Impact on Germany’s Stance on Green Energy

This reconsideration marks a profound shift for a government that has been at the forefront of advocating green energy policies and striving towards reducing carbon emissions in accordance with global climate targets. Germany, under Habeck’s leadership, has set ambitious goals for green energy adoption and carbon management. The current shift to coal could potentially upend these efforts and alter the trajectory of Germany’s commitment to a green economy.

Germany’s Industrial Transformation and Carbon Management

Germany’s most influential business and green lobbying groups have rallied to urge Berlin to swiftly adopt a carbon management strategy to jumpstart the country’s industrial transformation. The alliance is calling for a German carbon management strategy that fulfills strict quality criteria, creates clarity, and encourages participation. They advocate for ‘priority’ use of CCS and CCU, where captured carbon is utilized rather than stored, especially in sectors where current technology does not allow for abatement. They also demand ‘public funds’ to ‘trigger private investment’.

Simultaneously, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global renewable energy capacity should grow to 7,300 GW by 2028. However, reaching the goal of tripling this number by 2030 will require at least 11,000 GW. This ambitious goal underscores the need for increased financing and deployment of renewables in emerging and developing economies.

As the world grapples with the urgent need to transition to cleaner energy sources, Germany’s potential shift to coal signals a challenging and complex path to energy security and climate action. It serves as a critical reminder of the hard choices and trade-offs that nations must make in their pursuit of a sustainable future.

BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

BNN Newsroom

