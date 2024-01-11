en English
BNN Newsroom

Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange

Galaxy Digital Holdings, a leading name in the realm of digital assets and blockchain, has joined hands with Invesco, a prominent ETF-provider, to launch a new Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, as it is named, has been listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, signalling a pivotal shift in the cryptocurrency investment landscape.

A New Era for Mainstream Investors

The genesis of this initiative was the recent decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to allow mainstream investors to buy and sell Bitcoin with the same ease as traditional stocks and mutual funds. This decision paved the way for Galaxy Digital Holdings and Invesco to introduce the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF. This ETF bypasses the operational complexities of spot Bitcoin, such as custodial duties and storage wallets, therefore making Bitcoin investment as straightforward as dealing with traditional stocks and mutual funds.

Galaxy Digital and Invesco: A Synergistic Partnership

The collaboration between Invesco and Galaxy Asset Management brings together expertise in ETF innovation and digital asset management. Galaxy is slated to act as the execution agent, managing the buying and selling of Bitcoin for cash on behalf of the ETF. Invesco, on the other hand, has waived the management fee for the first six months up to $5 billion in assets, making the ETF an attractive proposition for potential investors.

Market Reaction and Future Implications

Following the announcement, shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings witnessed a surge, trading 6% higher at 11.62 Canadian dollars ($8.68) as of 10:07 a.m. Eastern Time. This move aligns with the growing integration of cryptocurrency into traditional financial systems, offering investors a new avenue to gain exposure to Bitcoin through an ETF structure.

This significant development also opens the gates for traditional finance giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity, along with smaller crypto-focused firms like Ark Invest, Bitwise, Grayscale, Valkyrie, and VanEck, to launch their own spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., each with their unique fee structures and strategies.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

