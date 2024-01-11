en English
Fruit Stripe Gum Discontinued, Ferrara Candy Company Confirms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
The Ferrara Candy Company, a pillar in the confectionery industry, has delivered a bittersweet announcement: Fruit Stripe Gum, a candy brand synonymous with American culture since 1969, has made its last chew. The iconic gum, with its vibrant stripes and eclectic flavors, is stepping off the production line after 54 years.

Consumer Preferences Dictate the Market

A Ferrara representative confirmed the news, citing shifts in consumer preferences and purchasing patterns as the primary factors behind the decision. The gum’s distinctive flavors—Wet n’ Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange, and Peach Smash—once captivated taste buds across the nation. However, in an ever-evolving market, even nostalgia is not immune to change.

A Wave of Nostalgia and Humor

The announcement has sparked a surge of nostalgia across social media platforms, as users reminisce about the gum’s unique appeal. For many, Fruit Stripe Gum was not merely a candy but a childhood memory, complete with temporary tattoos of the brand’s mascot, Yipes the Zebra. Amidst the nostalgia, the brand’s famously fleeting flavor has also become a source of light-hearted humor.

Ferrara’s Future Endeavors

Despite Fruit Stripe’s discontinuation, Ferrara is not stepping back from the candy market. The company reassures customers that other nostalgic candy brands will continue to be available through their new Amazon store. In fact, the company’s Nerds brand is witnessing a period of growth, even securing a coveted spot during Super Bowl 58 with its first commercial.

As Fruit Stripe Gum fades into the annals of candy history, Ferrara continues its sweet journey, balancing the tastes of yesteryears with the trends of tomorrow.

