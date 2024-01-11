en English
BNN Newsroom

From South Africa to Nairobi: A Journey of Expectation and Reality

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
From South Africa to Nairobi: A Journey of Expectation and Reality

Botlhokwa Ranta, a 26-year-old woman from South Africa, embarked on a journey that was as much about personal evolution as it was about professional advancement. She set off to Nairobi, Kenya, for a job opportunity that glittered with the promise of cutting-edge AI technology. Her voyage marked several firsts: her inaugural flight, her maiden voyage outside her motherland, and the initial taste of a new culture. Ranta’s preparations for the journey were as mundane as they were symbolic – she packed packets of sauce from fast food outlets, a safety cushion against the fear of unfamiliar Kenyan cuisine.

The New Home and the Unfamiliar Role

On landing in Nairobi, Ranta found herself in a modern, albeit spartan, apartment nestled within a gated complex. Later, she would appreciate its relative comfort, a stark contrast to the harsh reality that lay beyond the gates. But the real shock awaited her at her new workplace. The job, which she believed was at the forefront of AI technology, turned out to be that of a content moderator. She was to work indirectly for one of the world’s largest companies, Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

A Past Marked by Tenacity and Entrepreneurship

The revelation came after she left her young daughter in the care of her grandmother back in South Africa. It was a familiar pattern, echoing her own childhood when her mother had to leave her in pursuit of work. Ranta’s past is peppered with her entrepreneurial spirit – selling various items, renting out shacks for extra income; a testament to her tenacity. Her move to Nairobi was not just about personal betterment. It was a continuation of her family’s hustle, fuelled by South Africa’s notorious youth unemployment crisis.

The Job Description and the Reality

The job in Nairobi was advertised as a position involving administrative support to talent acquisition and recruitment administration. The responsibilities ranged from office-wide email circulations, coordinating with local job websites, scheduling interviews, conducting background checks, to initiating fee-setting exercises. It also included support for process improvements and HR knowledge-building initiatives, updating accurate data and information using technology, and contributing to corporate HR initiatives and knowledge networks. However, Ranta’s reality was far from this glittering job description, revealing the stark difference between expectation and reality in the world of work.

BNN Newsroom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

