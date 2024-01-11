French Navy Escorts Ships Through Red Sea Amidst Houthi Threats

In a strategic move to safeguard its interests, France has dispatched its naval forces to escort French-affiliated ships through the volatile waters of the Red Sea. This precautionary step is in response to the potential threats posed by Houthi rebels, who are aligned with Iran and have been targeting commercial shipping routes in the region. However, the French mission, as clarified by Rear Admiral Emmanuel Slaars, the region’s top naval commander, will not involve direct engagement with the rebel forces.

Supporting Hamas via Sea Route Disruptions

The Houthi rebels have been disrupting shipping routes in the Red Sea to express their support for the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, currently embroiled in a conflict with Israel in Gaza. Such actions have compelled shipping companies to reroute their vessels around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, incurring increased journey times and operational costs. The United Nations has called for an immediate cessation of these attacks, asserting that they obstruct global commerce and infringe upon navigational rights and freedoms.

French Mission and the US-led Prosperity Guardian

The French naval operation is working in close coordination with the US-led Prosperity Guardian mission. Together, they are tasked with patrolling key maritime zones and escorting French-flagged or French-interest ships across the Red Sea. Slaars, who also spearheads the European Union’s mission in the Strait of Hormuz, confirmed that France’s mandate does not extend to confronting the Houthi militia directly.

Measuring the Impact of Military Operations

Despite the tense situation, Slaars emphasized that international military operations have been effective. He pointed out that 80% of container traffic still successfully navigates through the strategic Bab Al Mandab strait, located between Yemen and Djibouti. While acknowledging the potential need for additional military assets in the region, he stated that France currently has no plans to augment its deployment.