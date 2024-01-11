en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Fremantle Coach Optimistic About Sean Darcy’s Readiness for Upcoming Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Fremantle Coach Optimistic About Sean Darcy’s Readiness for Upcoming Season

In the vibrant world of Australian football, Fremantle Dockers’ coach Justin Longmuir’s faith in the capabilities of ruckman Sean Darcy stands out. Despite witnessing Darcy and former captain Nat Fyfe not training with the primary group during the team’s post-Christmas return, Longmuir remains optimistic. His confidence is palpable as he expects Darcy to fulfill the starting ruckman role for the upcoming season’s first round, scheduled 66 days from now.

Training Session Highlights

The training session was noteworthy, with Darcy and Fyfe initially participating in the warm-up exercises. However, the scenario shifted soon after, with Fyfe retreating indoors while Darcy joined the rehabilitation group on the field’s outer side for distinct drills. Despite this, Longmuir foresees no impediment to Darcy’s readiness for the impending season.

Darcy’s and Fyfe’s Rehabilitation Progress

Longmuir also provided an update on the rehabilitation progress of Darcy, Fyfe, and another player, Matt Taberner. Darcy, who underwent ankle surgery in 2023, is anticipated to return to full training by early February. The team has strong confidence in his complete fitness for the first round. The progress of Fyfe, who also engaged in rehabilitation, is satisfactory, and he too is expected to be fit for the first round. Taberner, post his back surgery in 2023, has been striving hard to regain his fitness.

Looking Towards the Upcoming Season

In the light of these developments, the Fremantle Dockers’ anticipation for the forthcoming season is high. With their key players’ rehabilitation progress being on track, the team is hopeful of a strong start to the season. Coach Justin Longmuir’s belief in his players, particularly Sean Darcy, underscores this sentiment. The forthcoming days will determine if this confidence will translate into a triumphant performance on the field.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
28 seconds ago
Rohit Shetty Responds to Allegations of Glorifying Police Brutality, Shares Insights into Upcoming Projects
Acclaimed Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, known for his high-octane police narratives, has responded to allegations that his films glorify police brutality. In a candid conversation with Film Companion, Shetty made it clear that while he stands against the killing of innocents and vigilante justice, he firmly believes that a sense of fear is crucial to
Rohit Shetty Responds to Allegations of Glorifying Police Brutality, Shares Insights into Upcoming Projects
English Channel Sees Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings in Four Years
1 min ago
English Channel Sees Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings in Four Years
Ellie and Vito: A Reunion Sparking Relationship Rumors
2 mins ago
Ellie and Vito: A Reunion Sparking Relationship Rumors
Second US-Philippines Maritime Exercise a Success Amid Interference from Chinese Navy
38 seconds ago
Second US-Philippines Maritime Exercise a Success Amid Interference from Chinese Navy
Massive Data Leak Exposes Personal Data of Nearly Entire Population of Brazil
38 seconds ago
Massive Data Leak Exposes Personal Data of Nearly Entire Population of Brazil
The 'Serum Mom' Phenomenon: Beauty Culture's Early Induction and its Implications
58 seconds ago
The 'Serum Mom' Phenomenon: Beauty Culture's Early Induction and its Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Coimbatore District Ramps Up Dengue Prevention Measures
2 mins
Coimbatore District Ramps Up Dengue Prevention Measures
First Lady Jill Biden Defends President Biden’s Age as Asset
2 mins
First Lady Jill Biden Defends President Biden’s Age as Asset
Papua New Guinea Protests Escalate into Deadly Riots
2 mins
Papua New Guinea Protests Escalate into Deadly Riots
Senator Fetterman's Shifting Perception & Ní Ghrálaigh's Plea for Gaza: A Study in Changing Perspectives
2 mins
Senator Fetterman's Shifting Perception & Ní Ghrálaigh's Plea for Gaza: A Study in Changing Perspectives
Electoral Commission Transition: A Learning Opportunity for New Commissioners
3 mins
Electoral Commission Transition: A Learning Opportunity for New Commissioners
Weather Patterns Influence Chronic Pain, Inspire Interest in Weather-Based Pain Forecasts
3 mins
Weather Patterns Influence Chronic Pain, Inspire Interest in Weather-Based Pain Forecasts
Chris Christie's Hot Mic Moment: A Candid Insight or Calculated Move?
3 mins
Chris Christie's Hot Mic Moment: A Candid Insight or Calculated Move?
2024 US Presidential Election: Victory or Allegiance - The Trump Conundrum
3 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: Victory or Allegiance - The Trump Conundrum
Massive Demonstrations in Poland Protest Government's Unconstitutional Actions
4 mins
Massive Demonstrations in Poland Protest Government's Unconstitutional Actions
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
51 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app