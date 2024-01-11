en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

France’s Sisse Agency: The Undercover Guardian of Economic Sovereignty

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:03 am EST
France’s Sisse Agency: The Undercover Guardian of Economic Sovereignty

France, known for its allure as a foreign investment destination, now surprises investors with a cloak-and-dagger approach to vetting foreign takeovers. Steering this unanticipated course is Sisse, a shadowy French government agency, whose influence has surged to unprecedented levels, extending its tentacles into diverse sectors from transport and artificial intelligence to biotechnology and defence.

Sisse: The Gatekeeper of French Economic Sovereignty

As the guardian of French economic sovereignty and national security, Sisse has been at the helm of advising on foreign takeovers, frequently advocating against them. Recently, the agency flexed its muscles in a significant case involving Flowserve Corp, a Texas-based company. The latter’s bid to acquire a Canadian firm with a subsidiary in France was axed after Sisse’s interference. The Canadian firm’s business – manufacturing equipment for submarines and nuclear reactors – was deemed too sensitive to fall into foreign hands.

The Shifting Winds of Economic Protectionism

France’s Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, heeded Sisse’s advice and vetoed the takeover, citing an unacceptable risk to French economic sovereignty. This move mirrors a more extensive pattern of economic protectionism sweeping through France. The post-COVID-19 era and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict have triggered a radical reevaluation of supply chains and a heightened focus on safeguarding strategic assets.

France’s Dual Stance: Attraction and Deterrence

Despite the increased vigilance, France continues to market itself as an attractive destination for foreign investment. The country has eclipsed Germany and the UK in luring financed projects from abroad. However, a gnawing anxiety lurks among French officials regarding the potential threats posed by foreign takeovers, particularly in the face of escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

Sisse’s chief, Joffrey Celestin Urbain, acknowledges the global geopolitical complexities and the agency’s role as France’s foreign investment gatekeeper. With a workload almost tripled in recent years, the agency often employs dissuasion as a key weapon to stave off high-risk acquisitions from advancing to a formal screening process. This discreet form of gatekeeping by the French Treasury appears to contradict the government’s proclamations of making France an open field for foreign investment.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
25 seconds ago
Renewed Appeal for Information in 11-Year-Old Murder Case of Una Crown
Eleven years after the unsolved murder of 86-year-old Una Crown, Cambridgeshire Police are making a renewed push to seek justice. Amid the approaching anniversary of Mrs. Crown’s death, Detective Superintendent Iain Moor of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit has issued a new appeal for information, emphasizing that even the smallest details could
Renewed Appeal for Information in 11-Year-Old Murder Case of Una Crown
Loan Request for Baby Formula Sheds Light on Cost-of-Living Crisis
58 seconds ago
Loan Request for Baby Formula Sheds Light on Cost-of-Living Crisis
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts
1 min ago
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
25 seconds ago
Systemic Inflammation and Immune Dysregulation: A New Angle to Understanding Long COVID
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
35 seconds ago
Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
46 seconds ago
The Battle Over Voter Ink: NDC Versus EC
Latest Headlines
World News
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
3 mins
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
4 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
5 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
6 mins
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
7 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
10 mins
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
12 mins
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
14 mins
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
14 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
5 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app