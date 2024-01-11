France’s Sisse Agency: The Undercover Guardian of Economic Sovereignty

France, known for its allure as a foreign investment destination, now surprises investors with a cloak-and-dagger approach to vetting foreign takeovers. Steering this unanticipated course is Sisse, a shadowy French government agency, whose influence has surged to unprecedented levels, extending its tentacles into diverse sectors from transport and artificial intelligence to biotechnology and defence.

Sisse: The Gatekeeper of French Economic Sovereignty

As the guardian of French economic sovereignty and national security, Sisse has been at the helm of advising on foreign takeovers, frequently advocating against them. Recently, the agency flexed its muscles in a significant case involving Flowserve Corp, a Texas-based company. The latter’s bid to acquire a Canadian firm with a subsidiary in France was axed after Sisse’s interference. The Canadian firm’s business – manufacturing equipment for submarines and nuclear reactors – was deemed too sensitive to fall into foreign hands.

The Shifting Winds of Economic Protectionism

France’s Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, heeded Sisse’s advice and vetoed the takeover, citing an unacceptable risk to French economic sovereignty. This move mirrors a more extensive pattern of economic protectionism sweeping through France. The post-COVID-19 era and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict have triggered a radical reevaluation of supply chains and a heightened focus on safeguarding strategic assets.

France’s Dual Stance: Attraction and Deterrence

Despite the increased vigilance, France continues to market itself as an attractive destination for foreign investment. The country has eclipsed Germany and the UK in luring financed projects from abroad. However, a gnawing anxiety lurks among French officials regarding the potential threats posed by foreign takeovers, particularly in the face of escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

Sisse’s chief, Joffrey Celestin Urbain, acknowledges the global geopolitical complexities and the agency’s role as France’s foreign investment gatekeeper. With a workload almost tripled in recent years, the agency often employs dissuasion as a key weapon to stave off high-risk acquisitions from advancing to a formal screening process. This discreet form of gatekeeping by the French Treasury appears to contradict the government’s proclamations of making France an open field for foreign investment.