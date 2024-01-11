Fran Drescher Partners with Property Brothers to Renovate Housekeepers’ Home on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Actress Fran Drescher, renowned for her distinctive voice and comedic charm, recently partnered with the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, to renovate the family home of Angelica and Ramon, her long-time housekeepers, in a heartwarming gesture of gratitude for their 30 years of dedicated service. This transformative journey is featured on HGTV’s ‘Celebrity IOU’, a show that allows celebrities to give back to the individuals who have had a significant impact on their lives.

A Logical Family

Over the course of three decades, Angelica and Ramon have woven themselves into the fabric of Drescher’s life, evolving from housekeepers to cherished members of what she refers to as her ‘logical family’. Drescher recounts their unwavering support during her most challenging times, including her battle with uterine cancer and a painful divorce. Their dedication, professionalism, and kindness have made them an integral part of her life, a fact that she wanted to acknowledge through this thoughtful surprise renovation.

A Surprise Makeover

While the couple was away visiting family in Guadalajara, Mexico, Drescher and the Scott brothers worked their magic, transforming the Los Angeles home into a haven of comfort and style. When Angelica and Ramon returned, they were moved to tears by the dramatic transformation of their home. Angelica, an aficionado in the kitchen, expressed her joy and anticipation to cook in the newly renovated space, while Ramon could not hide his gratitude, stating that his ‘American dream came true’.

A Heartfelt Episode

The episode of ‘Celebrity IOU’ featuring Drescher and her housekeepers showcases more than just a home renovation. It presents a narrative of deep affection, boundless gratitude, and the strength of relationships that transcend traditional roles. This touching story has resonated with audiences worldwide, shedding light on the power of genuine appreciation and the beauty of chosen families.