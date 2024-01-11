en English
BNN Newsroom

Fox Named ‘Thor’ Rescued After Getting Stuck in Fence

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
In an unusual incident in Caterham, Surrey, a fox humorously described as ‘all brawn and no brain’ found itself in a precarious situation. The animal, in its quest to jump between gardens, misjudged the gap and ended up wedged between two wooden fence panels, hanging upside down. The plight of the fox was noticed by concerned homeowners who immediately contacted the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Rescue Operation

Answering the distress call was RSPCA’s animal rescue officer, Chloe Wilson. She managed to lift the large male fox out of its unfortunate predicament. The fox was then transported to Wildlife Aid, a rehabilitation center dedicated to the rescue, care, and eventual release of wildlife back into their natural habitats.

Medical Examination of the Fox

Upon arrival at Wildlife Aid, the fox underwent a thorough medical examination. Despite having broken teeth and wood lodged in its mouth – a result of its desperate attempts to chew itself free – the fox was fortunate to have avoided internal injuries or broken bones. The staff at Wildlife Aid, recognizing the animal’s robust physique yet apparent lack of judgment, humorously named him ‘Thor’, a reference to the Marvel superhero known for his strength.

‘Thor’s’ Road to Recovery

In the initial 48 hours following his rescue, ‘Thor’ exhibited considerable fear and refused to eat. This behavior, however, is not uncommon among animals who have undergone traumatic experiences. The team at Wildlife Aid is dedicated to nursing ‘Thor’ back to health and preparing him for his eventual return to the wild. The story and photos of the fox were shared on Wildlife Aid’s official Facebook page, emphasizing the animal’s robust condition and the mild humor surrounding the incident.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

