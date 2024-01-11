en English
Business

Fox Agency Celebrates Record-Breaking Financial Year with Strategic Growth and Expansion

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Fox Agency Celebrates Record-Breaking Financial Year with Strategic Growth and Expansion

As the sun set on 2023, Fox Agency, a B2B tech marketing and PR firm with its footprints in Leeds and London, celebrated a record-breaking financial year. The agency’s revenue soared by a significant 21%, reaching a whopping £6.5 million. This upward trajectory was mirrored in a striking 94% surge in the agency’s profit, painting a picture of an enterprise on the rise.

Strategic Growth and Expansion

These remarkable financial strides weren’t products of mere chance. Instead, they were the fruits of a carefully crafted five-year growth plan—a roadmap that guided the agency’s journey towards these monumental milestones. A significant part of this strategy involved penetrating new markets, most notably in the US and Germany. This expansion, coupled with the onboarding of 15 new employees and the promotion of five existing staff members, was instrumental in fuelifying Fox Agency’s growth engine.

Broadening Client Portfolio

Further fuelling this engine was the addition of 11 new clients to Fox Agency’s roster. These weren’t just any clients—they were prominent companies that added immense value to the agency. PHINIA, Tesa, Gamma, and OVHcloud were among these esteemed new additions, broadening the agency’s client portfolio and cementing its position as a key player in the B2B tech marketing and PR landscape.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 Outlook

As Fox Agency enters 2024, it does so with an air of palpable optimism. CEO Ben Fox lauded the agency’s success, attributing it largely to its ability to deliver strategic consultancy, creativity, and commerciality to global B2B tech companies—a triad of offerings that has become increasingly sought after in the industry. With this solid foundation and a proven track record, Fox Agency is poised for an even more prosperous year ahead, promising to continue its growth trajectory and achieve even more in 2024.

Business United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

