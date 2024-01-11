en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal Offers Third Night Free Package to Explore City’s Rich Culture

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Four Seasons Hotel Montreal Offers Third Night Free Package to Explore City’s Rich Culture

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, ranked the 5th Best Hotel in Canada by Cond� Nast Traveler, announces a special offer to immerse their guests in the city’s cultural richness and their luxury services. The hotel has introduced an enticing promotion, the Third Night Free package, enabling guests to extend their stay at no additional cost. This offer is available to patrons until April 30, 2024.

Immerse in Montreal’s Cultural Richness

Offering more than just an extended stay, this promotion encourages guests to delve deep into Montreal’s vibrant heritage. The city, known for its European-style streets and festive markets, becomes a winter wonderland that visitors can explore to their heart’s content. Given the hotel’s strategic location in the Golden Square Mile, guests have easy access to a plethora of Montreal’s historical sites, museums, art galleries, and the renowned Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Indulge in Luxury Amenities

The Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is not merely a place to rest; it’s an experience in itself. The hotel offers premium services such as fine dining at the Marcus Samuelsson Restaurant, MARCUS, and rejuvenating treatments at the Guerlain Spa. At MARCUS, guests can indulge in globally inspired flavors and fresh seafood, adding a gastronomic adventure to their stay. The Guerlain Spa offers a range of treatments, providing much-needed relaxation after a day of exploration.

Exclusive Shopping Experience at Holt Renfrew

To enhance the experience further, the hotel is directly connected to the Holt Renfrew luxury store. This connectedness provides guests with an exclusive shopping experience without having to step outside the hotel. From high-end fashion to luxury accessories, Holt Renfrew offers a carefully curated selection to satisfy the discerning shopper.

In conclusion, the Third Night Free package by Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is an invitation to explore, indulge, and experience. It’s an opportunity to immerse oneself in the cultural richness of Montreal while enjoying the luxury services of one of Canada’s top hotels.

0
Canada Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
4 mins ago
Monumental Energy Corp. Partners with Senergy Communications to Bolster Its Digital Presence
In a strategic move to amplify its digital footprint and elevate project awareness, Monumental Energy Corp., a pioneering firm in clean energy exploration and development, has engaged the services of Senergy Communications Capital Inc., a key player in digital media and capital markets communications. The partnership announcement has set the stage for a potential boost
Monumental Energy Corp. Partners with Senergy Communications to Bolster Its Digital Presence
CBC Toronto Exposes Amazon.ca's Sale of Prohibited Weapons
30 mins ago
CBC Toronto Exposes Amazon.ca's Sale of Prohibited Weapons
Contractor Scott Eisemann on Trial: A Web of Fraudulent Accusations
31 mins ago
Contractor Scott Eisemann on Trial: A Web of Fraudulent Accusations
Government Investment in Affordable Housing in Saint John
5 mins ago
Government Investment in Affordable Housing in Saint John
CarbiCrete to Integrate Cement-Free Concrete Technology in Ontario Masonry Plant
8 mins ago
CarbiCrete to Integrate Cement-Free Concrete Technology in Ontario Masonry Plant
Ottawa's Connaught Public School Addresses Racial Slur Incidents Among Students
9 mins ago
Ottawa's Connaught Public School Addresses Racial Slur Incidents Among Students
Latest Headlines
World News
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
3 mins
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
4 mins
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
4 mins
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
4 mins
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
4 mins
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
5 mins
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
5 mins
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
5 mins
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
6 mins
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
29 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app