BNN Newsroom

Former Wyelands Bank CEO Fined £120,000 by Bank of England’s PRA

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
Former Wyelands Bank CEO Fined £120,000 by Bank of England’s PRA

The former chief executive of Wyelands Bank, Iain Mark Hunter, has been slammed with a hefty fine of almost £120,000 by the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). The fine stems from multiple regulatory breaches that took place between March 2016 and May 2020. These breaches were marked by serious failures in skill, care, and diligence, in addition to the lack of adequate systems and controls, particularly concerning large exposures and record-keeping requirements.

Wyelands Bank’s Ties to GFG Alliance

Wyelands Bank, a part of the GFG Alliance conglomerate owned by Sanjeev Gupta, attracted more than £700 million in deposits from British savers at its peak. The bank’s financial situation raised concerns, prompting a directive in March 2021 to return these deposits. The bank was heavily reliant on customers linked to its owner, and a 2020 Financial Times investigation revealed that depositors’ money was funneled into GFG Alliance businesses.

GFG and Greensill Capital

GFG Alliance was a major client of Greensill Capital, which collapsed in March 2021 amid allegations of fraud, exacerbating the struggle for Gupta’s metals empire. The UK’s Serious Fraud Office is currently investigating GFG for potential criminal activities. As part of the settlement with the PRA, Hunter has agreed not to partake in any regulated activities within the UK. Despite the fine and settlement, he continues to serve within the GFG Alliance as chief governance officer and a board director of Liberty Steel.

Significance of PRA’s Action

The PRA’s action underscores the severity of Hunter’s conduct breaches and their impact on the safety and soundness of the financial institution. Wyelands Bank’s shareholder has supported the PRA throughout the process, infusing funds to ensure full repayment to depositors and the bank’s solvent wind-down. The repercussions of these breaches and the ensuing investigation shed light on the need for transparency and accountability in the financial sector.

BNN Newsroom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

