Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer

Former Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, has officially announced her intention to run for the position of California State Treasurer in the 2026 elections. Schaaf, a seasoned Democrat, puts housing at the center of her campaign, proposing the simplification of the application process for housing funds. She is also advocating for the effective utilization of bond funds and federal tax credits to address the perennial issues of homelessness and affordable housing in California.

The Race for the Treasurer’s Office

Schaaf is the first candidate to declare an intention to run for the treasurer’s post, a position currently occupied by Fiona Ma, also a Democrat. The treasurer’s office has a significant role in the state’s financial matters, managing a portfolio exceeding $124 billion and overseeing tax-credit programs designed to spur affordable housing construction. Ma, in turn, is setting her sights on the lieutenant governor’s office for the 2026 electoral season.

An Experienced Hand in Politics

Schaaf’s political journey includes a tenure as mayor of Oakland from 2015, a tenure marked by an increased homelessness rate and crime surge in the wake of the pandemic. Despite these challenges, she cites her achievements, including the initiation of a college savings program, universal preschool, a guaranteed income program for low-income residents, and rental assistance programs as proof of her effective leadership. Post-mayorship, Schaaf has been involved with Emerge California, an organization focused on training Democratic women for public office. She serves as a senior adviser in the organization.

Support and Endorsement

Schaaf’s campaign has already attracted the endorsement of several notable political figures. Among them are former Senator Barbara Boxer and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. Their support underscores the respect she commands within political circles and could be instrumental in her bid for the treasurer’s office.