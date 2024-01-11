en English
BNN Newsroom

Forgotten Heroes: Nigerian Civil War Veterans Protest Over Unpaid Pensions

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Forgotten Heroes: Nigerian Civil War Veterans Protest Over Unpaid Pensions

In the heart of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, hundreds of retired soldiers who valiantly served during the 1966 Civil War took to the streets in protest. Their grievance? Unpaid pensions, overdue for 44 years, that have left them financially incapacitated and ignored by the government they once defended.

A Grave Injustice

The veterans, bearing placards and a deep sense of injustice, expressed their plight and frustration. Leading their cause was their National Coordinator, Cpl. Babawande Phillip (retd). He illuminated the stark irony of their situation – while their adversaries from the war, the Biafran soldiers, had received their pensions, those who defended the sovereignty of the country have not. He further disclosed that a pension capturing exercise conducted in 2015 has borne no fruit, leading to a futile wait for their dues.

The Human Cost of Neglect

The ramifications of this neglect have been devastating, leading to over a hundred deaths among the veterans due to their financial inability to afford adequate healthcare. Many of the ex-soldiers are grappling with various disabilities and hardships, with some being physically challenged or blind. Phillip warned of more drastic action if their grievances are not addressed, threatening a blockade of federal roads in Oyo State.

Voices from the Fringes

Among the protesters, an 81-year-old blind veteran, Mr. Rafiu Olabamiji, shared his personal suffering. Having lost his family, he now lives in isolation, a testament to the neglect faced by these heroes. Additionally, two widows, Mrs. Racheal Adejumo and Elizabeth Adedayo, echoed the hardships faced by them following the demise of their soldier husbands. Their plea to President Tinubu was simple – alleviate their suffering and honor the sacrifices made by their husbands.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

