Floor Collapse at Barbados School Leads to Swift Safety Measures

At Mount Tabor Primary School in St John, Barbados, a janitor’s routine day took a harrowing turn when a section of the wooden floor in a pre-fabricated classroom gave way beneath her. This alarming incident necessitated immediate medical intervention, and the injured staff member was swiftly transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by the Emergency Ambulance Service personnel.

Ministry Takes Quick Action

Following the floor collapse, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training acted with commendable speed to safeguard the well-being of students, teachers, and staff. In a statement, the Ministry affirmed that students assigned to the compromised building would be temporarily relocated within the school premises. The necessary remedial work is expected to be completed within the next four days.

Inspection and Assessment

In response to the incident, the contractor responsible for the building, along with a private engineer, joined forces with the Ministry to inspect the site and evaluate the damage. As the repair work is undertaken, classes will continue without interruption. The goal is to have students back in the building by the following Monday, but only after receiving clearance from the engineering professionals involved.

Minister McConney’s Assurance

Amid the turmoil, Minister of Education Kay McConney offered reassurances to all concerned parties. “The health and safety of our students and staff are of paramount importance,” she stated emphatically, assuring that the building would only be reopened after receiving the all-clear from the engineers. Minister McConney also expressed her heartfelt wishes for a quick and complete recovery for the injured staff member.