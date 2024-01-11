en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fiserv Receives Stock Upgrade from Oppenheimer Amid Promising Growth Prospects

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Fiserv Receives Stock Upgrade from Oppenheimer Amid Promising Growth Prospects

Fiserv, a leading player in the payment and financial services sector, has earned an upgrade from the esteemed financial services firm, Oppenheimer. The company’s stock status has been amped up to ‘Outperform’ from a previous ‘Perform’. This revamp is attributed to the promising growth prospects identified for the firm.

Fiserv’s Future Outlook

Analyst Dominick Gabriele has shed light on the impressive expectations for Fiserv’s value-added solutions penetration through 2026. This is predicted to fuel a continuous expansion of the company’s total margin. Gabriele’s analysis, unveiled on Wednesday, hints that the blend of robust earnings per share (EPS) growth and favourable valuation could catalyse an exceptional stock price performance for Fiserv.

Analysts’ Take on Fiserv

Fiserv’s stock, following the upgrade by Oppenheimer, has a fresh price target set at $168.00. This implies a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close. This isn’t an isolated assessment. Other industry analysts have issued favourable ratings too, with KeyCorp escalating Fiserv to an ‘overweight’ rating and setting a target price of $180.00. The stock initiated at $135.39 on Thursday, with a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65.

Financial Highlights

Fiserv has recently reported its quarterly earnings results, outperforming the consensus estimate. The company has showcased a return on equity of 14.70 and a net margin of 15.85. Interestingly, insiders have been selling shares of the company, with a total of 317,788 shares sold in the last quarter. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Fiserv, indicating a dynamic market for the company’s stock.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
CarbiCrete to Integrate Cement-Free Concrete Technology in Ontario Masonry Plant
Revolutionizing the construction industry with its cement-free concrete technology, Montreal-based company, CarbiCrete, has announced a significant advancement in its efforts towards sustainable construction materials. With the financial support of NGen – Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing, CarbiCrete is set to integrate its groundbreaking technology into a masonry plant in Port Colborne, Ontario. This
CarbiCrete to Integrate Cement-Free Concrete Technology in Ontario Masonry Plant
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Extends Support to Disadvantaged Laborers in Vu Thu District
4 mins ago
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Extends Support to Disadvantaged Laborers in Vu Thu District
Citigroup Announces Tesla-Linked Securities: A Gamble on Electric Giant's Performance
4 mins ago
Citigroup Announces Tesla-Linked Securities: A Gamble on Electric Giant's Performance
Winchester Consultancy Seeks Graduate Structural Engineer
3 mins ago
Winchester Consultancy Seeks Graduate Structural Engineer
Near Foundation Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Strong Financial Position
3 mins ago
Near Foundation Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Strong Financial Position
Vistry Group to Build 40 Energy-Efficient Homes and a Specialist Care Centre in Southport
3 mins ago
Vistry Group to Build 40 Energy-Efficient Homes and a Specialist Care Centre in Southport
Latest Headlines
World News
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
3 mins
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit
4 mins
Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Republican Primary: Nikki Haley Stands to Benefit
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
4 mins
The UK's Blue Badge Scheme: A Lifeline for Individuals with Mobility Challenges
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament
4 mins
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety
4 mins
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety
Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies
6 mins
Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
6 mins
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
7 mins
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
7 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
22 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app