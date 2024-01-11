Fiserv Receives Stock Upgrade from Oppenheimer Amid Promising Growth Prospects

Fiserv, a leading player in the payment and financial services sector, has earned an upgrade from the esteemed financial services firm, Oppenheimer. The company’s stock status has been amped up to ‘Outperform’ from a previous ‘Perform’. This revamp is attributed to the promising growth prospects identified for the firm.

Fiserv’s Future Outlook

Analyst Dominick Gabriele has shed light on the impressive expectations for Fiserv’s value-added solutions penetration through 2026. This is predicted to fuel a continuous expansion of the company’s total margin. Gabriele’s analysis, unveiled on Wednesday, hints that the blend of robust earnings per share (EPS) growth and favourable valuation could catalyse an exceptional stock price performance for Fiserv.

Analysts’ Take on Fiserv

Fiserv’s stock, following the upgrade by Oppenheimer, has a fresh price target set at $168.00. This implies a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close. This isn’t an isolated assessment. Other industry analysts have issued favourable ratings too, with KeyCorp escalating Fiserv to an ‘overweight’ rating and setting a target price of $180.00. The stock initiated at $135.39 on Thursday, with a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65.

Financial Highlights

Fiserv has recently reported its quarterly earnings results, outperforming the consensus estimate. The company has showcased a return on equity of 14.70 and a net margin of 15.85. Interestingly, insiders have been selling shares of the company, with a total of 317,788 shares sold in the last quarter. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Fiserv, indicating a dynamic market for the company’s stock.