en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

First Lady Jill Biden Defends President Biden’s Age as Asset

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
First Lady Jill Biden Defends President Biden’s Age as Asset

First Lady Jill Biden recently defended President Joe Biden’s age during an interview with Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe.’ Contrary to the popular opinion that President Biden’s age might be a liability, she firmly believes it is an asset. She cited his wisdom, vigor, energy, and passion as attributes that she witnesses every day, bolstering her conviction.

The Asset of Age

President Biden’s age, far from being a drawback, is seen by the First Lady as a testament to his depth of experience and understanding. She highlighted the President’s extensive familiarity with world leaders, comprehensive knowledge of history, and his well-honed decision-making skills. These traits, she believes, make him uniquely suited to the presidency at this critical juncture.

The Importance of the Upcoming Election

Despite the challenges, the First Lady underlined the importance of winning the upcoming election to preserve democracy. She did not speculate on the potential consequences of a loss, demonstrating her unwavering faith in her husband’s leadership abilities. This confidence remains steadfast, despite a Wall Street Journal poll indicating that 73% of registered voters believe President Biden is too old to run for president.

Age, Experience, and the Presidency

Age and experience have been constant themes in the discourse around the presidency, especially in the cases of President Biden and former President Trump. However, the First Lady’s perspective offers a different lens through which to view the issue. She underscores that age brings with it wisdom, experience, and a depth of understanding that can be invaluable in leadership. Her confidence in President Biden’s capabilities remains unshaken, as she continues to believe he is the right person for the presidency in these challenging times.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
Fremantle Coach Optimistic About Sean Darcy's Readiness for Upcoming Season
In the vibrant world of Australian football, Fremantle Dockers’ coach Justin Longmuir’s faith in the capabilities of ruckman Sean Darcy stands out. Despite witnessing Darcy and former captain Nat Fyfe not training with the primary group during the team’s post-Christmas return, Longmuir remains optimistic. His confidence is palpable as he expects Darcy to fulfill the
Fremantle Coach Optimistic About Sean Darcy's Readiness for Upcoming Season
Coimbatore District Ramps Up Dengue Prevention Measures
1 min ago
Coimbatore District Ramps Up Dengue Prevention Measures
Papua New Guinea Protests Escalate into Deadly Riots
1 min ago
Papua New Guinea Protests Escalate into Deadly Riots
English Channel Sees Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings in Four Years
24 seconds ago
English Channel Sees Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings in Four Years
Ellie and Vito: A Reunion Sparking Relationship Rumors
39 seconds ago
Ellie and Vito: A Reunion Sparking Relationship Rumors
Karnataka Class 9 Student Gives Birth: A POCSO Case Filed
1 min ago
Karnataka Class 9 Student Gives Birth: A POCSO Case Filed
Latest Headlines
World News
Electoral Commission Transition: A Learning Opportunity for New Commissioners
2 mins
Electoral Commission Transition: A Learning Opportunity for New Commissioners
Weather Patterns Influence Chronic Pain, Inspire Interest in Weather-Based Pain Forecasts
2 mins
Weather Patterns Influence Chronic Pain, Inspire Interest in Weather-Based Pain Forecasts
Chris Christie's Hot Mic Moment: A Candid Insight or Calculated Move?
2 mins
Chris Christie's Hot Mic Moment: A Candid Insight or Calculated Move?
2024 US Presidential Election: Victory or Allegiance - The Trump Conundrum
2 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: Victory or Allegiance - The Trump Conundrum
Massive Demonstrations in Poland Protest Government's Unconstitutional Actions
3 mins
Massive Demonstrations in Poland Protest Government's Unconstitutional Actions
Polish Pair's Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final
4 mins
Polish Pair's Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
4 mins
Jeremy Corbyn at The Hague: A Mystery Unraveling
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
4 mins
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
5 mins
Heightened Security in Srinagar Ahead of India's Republic Day 2024
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
50 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app