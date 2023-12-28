Unidentified Driver Perishes in Fiery Car Incident on Karnataka Highway

A devastating incident unfolded on a national highway near Anchepalya in Nelamangala taluk, Karnataka, India. A driver tragically lost their life after their car exploded into flames. The identity of the deceased remains unknown, adding an additional layer of mystery to the already tragic event.

Vehicle Engulfed in Flames

According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle caught fire while in motion and was swiftly consumed by the flames. The intensity of the fire made it impossible for the driver to escape, sealing a tragic fate. Bystanders, moved by the horrifying scene, attempted to rescue the individual but were unsuccessful due to the vehemence of the fire and the car being locked from the inside.

A Failed Rescue Attempt

In a desperate attempt to douse the flames, fire extinguishers from nearby KSRTC buses were employed. However, the fire was too fierce and continued to rage, thwarting their rescue efforts. By the time the local fire department arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, it was too late. The driver had already succumbed to the flames and was burnt beyond recognition.

Investigation and Consequences

The Nelamangala police are diligently investigating the cause of the fire. The incident not only claimed a life but also led to a temporary traffic disruption on the highway, affecting countless commuters. As this tragic incident unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the unforeseen dangers that can occur on the road.