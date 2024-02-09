Tragic Accident on Kumasi-Accra Highway Claims Two Lives

In the early hours of Friday, February 09, 2024, the Kumasi-Accra highway became the stage for a tragic accident that claimed two lives. The Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station received an emergency call about a collision at Ohene-Duampompo, prompting the dispatch of a response team led by STNO II Abubakar Wadud.

Advertisment

A Rapid Response Amidst Chaos

The dedicated team from the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station arrived at the scene at precisely 0909 hours. The horror of the accident was evident, involving a Toyota RAV 4 (DV 5400J/2023), a Hyundai Grace (GW 7281-22), and a Man Diesel Truck (AS 3714-10). Despite the chaos and the mangled wreckage, the firefighters worked tirelessly to rescue those trapped within.

A Tragic Loss and a Call for Vigilance

Advertisment

Despite their valiant efforts, two victims were retrieved from the wreckage, their lives tragically claimed by the accident. The incident has cast a somber shadow over the region and serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety.

Condolences have been extended to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic event. In the wake of the accident, the Ashanti Regional PRO for the Fire Service emphasized the need for vigilance and adherence to road safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Human Cost of the Road

Advertisment

As the sun sets on another day, the Kumasi-Accra highway continues to bear witness to the countless stories that unfold upon its asphalt. The tragic accident at Ohene-Duampompo is a stark reminder of the human cost that can come with each journey. It is a reminder that, amidst the hustle and bustle of life, vigilance and caution must never be forgotten.

The dedicated firefighters of the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station, led by STNO II Abubakar Wadud, serve as a beacon of hope amidst the chaos. Their swift response and unwavering commitment to saving lives, even in the face of tragedy, are a testament to the resilience and courage of the human spirit.

As the families of the victims mourn their loss and the community comes together in support, the echoes of the accident on the Kumasi-Accra highway will serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of road safety. For it is in these moments of tragedy that the true cost of our actions is revealed, and the necessity of vigilance is underscored.