Rick Bartee: Roseville's First African-American Fire Chief and a Champion of Diversity

When Rick Bartee steps into his office every morning, he carries more than just the title of Roseville, California's first African-American fire chief. He embodies a journey marked by resilience, a deep commitment to public service, and a fervent passion for fostering diversity within the fire service. Bartee's story is not just about breaking racial barriers; it's about a lifetime dedicated to uplifting communities and nurturing future generations.

A Trailblazer in the Fire Service

Growing up in Phoenix, Bartee was an athlete, excelling in track and football during his high school years. However, a college injury redirected his path towards a career that would span over three decades in public service. Starting his career in the Phoenix Fire Department through affirmative action, Bartee faced racial discrimination head-on. Despite these early challenges, he demonstrated unwavering determination and leadership, rising through the ranks to become the deputy chief of the department. His journey was a testament to his resilience and dedication to breaking down barriers for others who would follow in his footsteps.

Championing Diversity and Community

Bartee's commitment to public service extends beyond his professional achievements. He is a staunch advocate for diversity in the fire service, recognizing the importance of representation and inclusion in building strong, cohesive teams capable of serving diverse communities. His passion for making a difference has also seen him open his home to about 50 foster children over the years, offering them stability, love, and encouragement. This dedication to community extends to his role in national disaster response efforts. As part of the federal response team for urban search and rescue, Bartee has been at the forefront of major incidents, including the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, 9/11, and Hurricane Katrina, showcasing leadership and compassion under the most challenging circumstances.

Leaving a Legacy of Service

Rick Bartee's story is more than just a personal achievement; it's a powerful narrative about the impact one individual can have on their community and beyond. As Roseville's first African-American fire chief, he has not only broken racial barriers but has also set a new standard for leadership, diversity, and community engagement in the fire service. His life's work serves as an inspiration for current and future generations, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, inclusivity, and the power of giving back.

Today, as we reflect on Chief Bartee's remarkable journey and contributions, it's clear that his legacy is not solely defined by the challenges he overcame but by the countless lives he has touched and inspired. Through his dedication to public service, commitment to diversity, and unwavering support for those in need, Rick Bartee has truly embodied what it means to serve and lead with compassion and integrity.