Resident Voices Fire Safety Concerns Following Alarm System Issues at Antony Grey Court

On January 14, 2024, Marlene Levoy, a resident of Antony Grey Court in Haverstock, experienced a distressing event that underscored her concerns about the building's fire safety measures. A seemingly innocuous instance of smoking in the communal stairwell transformed into hours of tension and worry due to problems with the fire alarm system and building accessibility.

Smoke, Alarms, and Accessibility Issues

Levoy returned home to find the lift out of order and a persistent beeping alarm. The smoke from a smoker in the stairwell had triggered the fire alarm. Unaware that the automatic alarm had already alerted the fire brigade, she took it upon herself to call them. However, the firefighters' efforts were hampered by improperly parked cars, which created access issues. Further compounding the problem was the inability of the firefighters to reset the alarm or the lift as they lacked the necessary code. Levoy, along with other residents, spent anxious hours waiting for someone to rectify the situation.

Camden Council's Response

It was not until Camden Council officers arrived at 11pm that the issue with the lift was resolved. The council spokesperson clarified that the fire safety system had acted as designed by opening vents and deactivating the lifts. They also emphasized the council's "stay put" policy during fires and encouraged residents to refrain from smoking in communal areas.

The Aftermath and Unaddressed Issues

While the council expressed gratitude to the residents for their patience, the London Fire Brigade confirmed there was no fire. However, the brigade did not address the access issues that had complicated their response. The incident left Levoy and her fellow residents with lingering concerns about the building's fire safety measures and the potential implications of future emergencies.