Reading Community Breathes Easier: South Ninth Street Reopens After Chemical Clean-Up

Following a harrowing blaze that saw the partial collapse of the former Lincoln Chemical Co. building, Reading officials have announced the reopening of South Ninth Street, marking a significant milestone in the community's recovery. The federal Environmental Protection team, stationed at Ninth and Laurel streets since November 4, has been instrumental in monitoring air quality and managing hazardous materials on site, ensuring public safety throughout the clean-up process.

Swift Response and Rigorous Clean-Up

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, which took place just days after a smaller, contained blaze, the Environmental Protection team set up a mobile laboratory to assess the situation. Their efforts led to the identification of 75% of the chemicals stored in the facility by December, with all containers sorted and safely moved by early February. The relocation of fencing and the reopening of Laurel Street to traffic on January 26 were early signs of progress, setting the stage for the final phase of chemical transfer to appropriate waste-disposal facilities this spring.

Historical Significance and Community Impact

The 137-year-old building, a relic of Reading's industrial past, served as the Lincoln Chemical Co. headquarters for approximately 30 years before ceasing operations. Prior to that, it was the home of Reading Brewing Co. for 90 years. The building's partial demolition in early November was a necessary step to contain the fire and prevent further damage, highlighting the challenges of managing aging infrastructure and the importance of timely emergency response to protect community safety.

Looking Forward: Recovery and Rebuilding

As South Ninth Street reopens, the Reading community looks ahead to a future of recovery and rebuilding. The successful clean-up operation not only mitigates immediate health and safety risks but also represents a significant step towards normalcy for residents and businesses affected by the closure. With the final phase of chemical disposal on the horizon, Reading officials and the Environmental Protection team have demonstrated a commitment to thoroughness and safety, setting a precedent for handling similar emergencies.