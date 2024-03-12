Rage in Abuja: Market Blaze Following Alleged Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

An unexpected outburst of violence erupted in a market in Nigeria's federal capital Abuja on Tuesday, stemming from an incident where a security officer, attached to a Mobile Court, allegedly shot a man attempting to flee after his conviction. This act sparked a furious reaction from the traders and bystanders, leading to a significant fire that consumed parts of the market, including the management’s office, several shops, and vehicles, according to reports from PUNCH Online.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

Following the shooting, an angry mob retaliated by setting the market ablaze, prompting immediate action from local authorities. The Abuja Market Management Limited confirmed the incident, noting that the area was quickly cordoned off by police in an effort to restore order. Meanwhile, fire service personnel were dispatched to tackle the blaze, striving to prevent further spread of the fire amidst growing chaos.

As the community reels from the shock, official bodies have begun to piece together the events leading to the fire. Innocent Amaechina, the Public Relations Officer in the Abuja Market Management Limited, expressed the gravity of the losses suffered due to the fire. On the other hand, efforts to reach Amiola Adebayo, the Director of the FCT Fire Service, for comments were unsuccessful. The Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, indicated that an investigation is underway to ascertain the full scope of the incident and promised to provide updates as new details emerge.