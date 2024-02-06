Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Proposes Tax Rate Increase: A Response to Inflation

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) in Maryland has secured green light from the St. Mary's County Commissioners to conduct public hearings discussing a proposed fire tax rate increase. The prospective hike would see the rate shift from .046 to .056 per $1000 of assessed property value, translating to an average annual cost of $28.18 per household, or a mere $2.35 monthly difference, within the MVFD's primary coverage area.

A Response to Inflating Costs

This move is largely driven by burgeoning costs triggered by inflation. The department faces escalated expenses for energy, fuel, turnout gear, and equipment. The MVFD, Leonardtown, and Ridge VFDs have all sought clearance for public hearings to deliberate on the tax rate modifications.

First Tax Rate Increase Since 2009

Notably, the MVFD, functioning since 1934, has not witnessed a tax rate surge since 2009. This is despite contending with a significant hike in operational expenses and an expanding volume of emergency calls. The department, comprising 124 volunteer members, boasts a consistent record of responding to incidents since October 2020.

Public Hearing and Community Feedback

The public hearing is set for February 13, 2024, with the window for public comments extending until February 22, 2024. In tandem with regular maintenance of its equipment, the department plans to replace aging engines and a tanker, as well as SCBA air cylinders. These replacements are anticipated to command high costs.

The MVFD has been proactively seeking grants and fundraising opportunities but deems the proposed tax increase necessary to continue safeguarding the community effectively.