Historic Toddle Inn Fire in Bergen County Reveals Dead Body Amidst Demolition

Workers dismantling the remnants of a historic bed-and-breakfast in Bergen County made a grim discovery Wednesday, uncovering a dead body within the debris of the recently burned-down Toddle Inn on Broad Avenue in Ridgefield. The discovery was made hours after firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at the vacant property, complicating the investigation into the incident.

Advertisment

Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Historic Inn

Battalion Chief Scott Russo of the Ridgefield Fire Department reported that firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the fire at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Despite their efforts, the team was unable to enter the flaming structure, which was believed to be unoccupied at the time. The Toddle Inn, a building estimated to be over 100 years old, was engulfed in flames, leading to a total loss and subsequent demolition efforts.

Discovery of Dead Body Raises Questions

Advertisment

As demolition workers sifted through the ashes of the Toddle Inn, they stumbled upon a dead body, raising immediate questions about the circumstances leading to the individual's death. Was the person a victim of the fire, or was the body placed in the building prior to the blaze? The uncertainty surrounding these questions has prompted an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Ridgefield Police Department, though officials have yet to release further details.

Investigation Underway Amidst Community Shock

The discovery of a dead body at the site of the historic Toddle Inn fire has sent shockwaves through the Ridgefield community, with many awaiting answers from the ongoing investigation. The Ridgefield Fire Department, along with local law enforcement, is working to piece together the events that led to the fire and the subsequent discovery. As the community reflects on the loss of a historic landmark, the focus remains on uncovering the truth behind the tragic incident.

This shocking turn of events at the site of the Toddle Inn fire in Bergen County not only marks the loss of a historic building but also the beginning of a complex investigation into an unexpected tragedy. As authorities work to unravel the mystery, the community waits, hoping for answers that will shed light on the incident and provide closure to those affected.