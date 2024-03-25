Hawke's Bay Implements Total Fire Ban Amid Severe Weather Forecast, FENZ Acts to Prevent Wildfires

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has issued an immediate ban on open fires in rural and coastal areas of Hawke's Bay starting Monday, in a proactive measure to prevent wildfires. This decision impacts rural Central Hawke's Bay and the Hawke's Bay Coast, where no open fires are permitted, and existing fire permits have been suspended. FENZ's community risk manager, Nigel Hall, cited the long-term weather forecast, predicting hot and windy conditions, as a primary reason for the ban.

Reasons Behind the Fire Ban

According to Nigel Hall, the current weather conditions in Hawke's Bay pose a significant risk for wildfires. The region has experienced a combination of dry weather, strong winds, and high temperatures, creating a perfect storm for fire outbreaks. Hall pointed out that the recent activities, such as large scale burns by landowners following tree harvesting or cleanup efforts from Cyclone Gabrielle, could lead to prolonged fire events if not regulated.

Impact on the Community

The fire ban brings immediate changes for residents and landowners in the affected areas. All open fires are prohibited, and those who have been granted fire permits will find them suspended for the duration of the ban. FENZ has urged the community to adhere to the ban strictly and report any sightings of open fires. The organization has also provided resources and guidance on alternative methods for land clearing and waste management during this period.

Looking Ahead: FENZ's Preparedness and Community Engagement

FENZ is closely monitoring the weather conditions and is prepared to respond to any fire-related emergencies during the ban. The organization is also engaging with the community through awareness campaigns, educating residents on fire safety, and promoting responsible land management practices. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance emergency preparedness in the region, following the Independent Review of the Civil Defence response to Cyclone Gabrielle. The review emphasized the need for comprehensive overhauls in emergency management, which have begun to take shape with increased funding and community-led capability strengthening efforts.