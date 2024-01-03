en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fire

Hamilton to Boost Public Safety with $28-Million Fire and Police Station

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Hamilton to Boost Public Safety with $28-Million Fire and Police Station

In a significant move towards bolstering public safety, Hamilton is set to invest in a $28-million integrated fire and police station in Waterdown. The current arrangement has the police operating with a base on Hamilton Mountain, far removed from the heart of Waterdown. However, the new facility, located at the junction of Parkside Drive and Highway 6, is expected to bring about a much-needed local presence and serve as a testament to Waterdown’s integration into the City of Hamilton.

Revitalizing Waterdown’s Public Safety Infrastructure

Councillor Ted McMeekin of Waterdown/Flamborough, has been vocal about the importance of this development in integrating Waterdown into the City of Hamilton. The upcoming station is not only a significant investment in public safety but also a signal of Waterdown’s growth and increasing prominence within the city. The completion of the station will bring additional firefighting resources to Waterdown, including an increase in personnel and the addition of two new fire trucks, supplementing the existing one. This enhancement comes at a critical time as the community is on the brink of significant population growth.

A Boost to Emergency Response Capabilities

Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe points to the new station as a vital step in improving emergency response times in the area. The police force will also see a substantial increase in presence, with the number of officers projected to multiply tenfold, from eight to over 80 personnel. The increased visibility of law enforcement and emergency services is expected to have a ripple effect on local security and safety.

Boon for Business and Road Safety

Local business leaders, including Ross Nelson, have thrown their weight behind the project, viewing it as a catalyst for enhanced security. They anticipate that the visible law enforcement presence, particularly along Highway 6, will influence safer driving behaviors, contributing to overall community safety. The new station, with its dual focus on firefighting and law enforcement, is expected to open its doors in 2026, marking a new chapter in Waterdown’s public safety narrative.

0
Fire Local News
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Blaze Engulfs Abandoned Structure in Guam

By BNN Correspondents

Post-Holiday Fire Safety: The Hidden Dangers of Fireplaces

By BNN Correspondents

Mission BBQ to Reopen Green Bay Location Following Fire Incident

By Hadeel Hashem

Three Firefighters Injured in Grand Prairie Apartment Fire

By Shivani Chauhan

Ventura City Fire Crews Exemplify Rapid Response in Garage Fire Incide ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Ventura City Fire Crews Exemplify Rapid Response in Garage Fire Incide ...
heart comment 0
Fire Ravages Thompson Auto Care, Community Rallies to Support Owner and Fire Chief John Sharpe

By BNN Correspondents

Fire Ravages Thompson Auto Care, Community Rallies to Support Owner and Fire Chief John Sharpe
Electrical Wall Heater Sparks Accidental Fire in Washington

By Salman Khan

Electrical Wall Heater Sparks Accidental Fire in Washington
Deadly Fire in Cambridge Apartment: One Dead, Fifteen Displaced

By Nitish Verma

Deadly Fire in Cambridge Apartment: One Dead, Fifteen Displaced
Firefighters Quell Major Blaze at Riverview Scrap Yard

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Firefighters Quell Major Blaze at Riverview Scrap Yard
Latest Headlines
World News
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
8 seconds
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
15 seconds
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
15 seconds
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
23 seconds
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Launch Public Policy Briefings
27 seconds
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Launch Public Policy Briefings
San Francisco 49ers Announce Week 16 Inactives
32 seconds
San Francisco 49ers Announce Week 16 Inactives
Christian Cage to Deliver '2024 State of the Union' on AEW Dynamite
3 mins
Christian Cage to Deliver '2024 State of the Union' on AEW Dynamite
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
4 mins
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
4 mins
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
41 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app