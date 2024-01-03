Hamilton to Boost Public Safety with $28-Million Fire and Police Station

In a significant move towards bolstering public safety, Hamilton is set to invest in a $28-million integrated fire and police station in Waterdown. The current arrangement has the police operating with a base on Hamilton Mountain, far removed from the heart of Waterdown. However, the new facility, located at the junction of Parkside Drive and Highway 6, is expected to bring about a much-needed local presence and serve as a testament to Waterdown’s integration into the City of Hamilton.

Revitalizing Waterdown’s Public Safety Infrastructure

Councillor Ted McMeekin of Waterdown/Flamborough, has been vocal about the importance of this development in integrating Waterdown into the City of Hamilton. The upcoming station is not only a significant investment in public safety but also a signal of Waterdown’s growth and increasing prominence within the city. The completion of the station will bring additional firefighting resources to Waterdown, including an increase in personnel and the addition of two new fire trucks, supplementing the existing one. This enhancement comes at a critical time as the community is on the brink of significant population growth.

A Boost to Emergency Response Capabilities

Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe points to the new station as a vital step in improving emergency response times in the area. The police force will also see a substantial increase in presence, with the number of officers projected to multiply tenfold, from eight to over 80 personnel. The increased visibility of law enforcement and emergency services is expected to have a ripple effect on local security and safety.

Boon for Business and Road Safety

Local business leaders, including Ross Nelson, have thrown their weight behind the project, viewing it as a catalyst for enhanced security. They anticipate that the visible law enforcement presence, particularly along Highway 6, will influence safer driving behaviors, contributing to overall community safety. The new station, with its dual focus on firefighting and law enforcement, is expected to open its doors in 2026, marking a new chapter in Waterdown’s public safety narrative.