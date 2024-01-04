en English
Fire

Hamblen County Scores $420k State Grant for New Fire Engine

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Hamblen County Scores $420k State Grant for New Fire Engine

In a move that underscores the value of safety and community commitment, Hamblen County, Tennessee, has been awarded a $420,000 state grant for the purchase of a new fire engine. This allocation is part of a larger $36.6 million funding by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) aimed at supporting 78 communities across the state.

Enhancing Safety with Modern Equipment

The new fire engine, destined for deployment at the South Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department, will replace an existing engine that has served its time but now lacks modern safety features. The acquisition not only ensures the department’s capacity to respond to emergencies effectively but also significantly enhances the safety of the firefighters themselves. Modern fire engines are equipped with advanced safety features that protect firefighters in high-risk situations, allowing them to perform their duties without compromising personal safety.

Recognizing the Selfless Service of Firefighters

The grant stands as a testament to the recognition of the selfless and essential work carried out by firefighters. Their relentless dedication to safeguarding the community is often overlooked, yet they continue to put their lives on the line. This financial support emphasizes the significance of their role and the necessity to provide them with the best possible equipment.

Gratitude to the TNECD and Representative Rick Eldridge

Local state Representative Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown) expressed his gratitude to those who applied for the funding and to the TNECD for their unwavering support of the project. This grant will not only contribute to the safety of the firefighters but will also have a far-reaching impact on the entire community of South Hamblen, ensuring a more effective response to emergencies.

Fire
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

